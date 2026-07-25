History beckons Neeraj Chopra at CWG 2026! 5 records Indian javelin star can break at Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Having seated it out at his training base in Switzerland, Neeraj Chopra has landed in Glasgow win an aim to grab his second Commonwealth Games (CWG) javelin gold medal. Neeraj won a gold in the 2018 CWG in Gold Coast but missed the 2022 edition in Birmingham due to an injury.

He will be competing for his second major event of the year in Glasgow after the fourth place finish in Doha Diamond League in June with a throw of 85.69m. The men's javelin throw qualifying round of the Glasgow CWG will be held on July 30, with the final slated for the next day.

Along with the likes of boxer Lovlina Borgohain, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Neeraj is leading the a string 125-member Indian squad. The decrease in Indian participants is a result of some of the few disciplines being excluded from the event roster in Glasgow.

Commonwealth Games record The highest throw in the history of men's javelin in CWG is held by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem when he threw his spear at a distance of 90.18m to win gold in the 2022 Birmingham Games. After missing the 2022 edition due to a groin injury, Neeraj will be hoping to make a statement and breach the coveted 90m mark. The only time Neeraj threw above 90m was in Doha Diamond League last year - 90.23m.

In the lead up to CWG 2026, Neeraj played in eight competitions with throws recorded between 84 and 89 metres.

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National record in sight Breaking national records on a consistent basis is a habit for Neeraj. Having broken the national record for seven times, starting from 2016, Neeraj would be hoping to go past his career-best of 90.23m effort, achieved last year. For the fact, Neeraj broke his national record four times before in the range of 89-metres.

Can Neeraj Chopra script history? No Indian in athletics has won two gold medals at Commonwealth Games. From 1958 Cardiff Games to 2022 Birmingham Games, India has won a total of six gold medals. If Neeraj can win in 2026, he will become the first Indian track and field athlete to win two CWG gold medals. Neeraj's only CWG goal came in 2018. If he manages to win a gold medal in Glasgow, he will also become the first Asian javelin thrower with multiple gold medals.

View full Image View full Image Neeraj Chopra's only 90m-plus throw came in 2025 at the Doha Diamond League. ( HT_PRINT )

Asian javelin record on UK soil Returning to the UK soil after nine years, Neeraj will chase a huge record held by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem. The Pakistan javelin thrower, with a throw of 90.18, currently holds the record of highest throw by an Asian on UK soil. In Neeraj manages to go past Nadeem, the two-time Olympic medallist Indian will add a new feather to his hat.

Neeraj’s highest throw on UK soil is 82.26 metres, which he threw during the 2017 World Athletics Championships. He had finished seventh that time. It must be noted that Neeraj's only 90m throw has come last year in Doha.

Highest throw by an Asian Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage are the only two javelin throwers ahead of Neeraj in the Asian circuit. Nadeem holds the Asian record with his 2024 Paris Olympics show of 92.97m, followed by Pathirage's 92.62m at the Wanda Diamond League in Rome.