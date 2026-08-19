'Hit him for six, Ill take you to IPL': Jaiswals mind games, banter costs Dickwella his wicket during run-chase at Galle

Galle [Sri Lanka], August 19 (ANI): A funny banter took place between Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter during SL's run-chase on the final day of the Test match at Galle International Stadium on Wednesday, with the banter getting better of the Lankan batter and getting him out.

Niroshan's wait for a Test century continued after 98 innings and 55 Tests as he could not stitch another fine partnership with Sonal Dinusha during Sri Lanka's 372 run chase, leaving the Lankan Lions six down at the end of the first session. It was Jaiswal's provocation and mind games that played their part in Dickwella's dismissal.

Jaiswal, who was standing at square leg, was being chirpy with Dickwella, asking him to hit a shot, pointing to his first inning counter-attacking knock of 80. Dickwella funnily asked him to "to take him to the IPL" and he will hit there. In the same over, Dickwella backed while attempting a slash and feathered an edge to Rishabh Pant for just 10 runs.

The conversation between the duo in build-up to the dismissal, as quoted by Cricbuzz's live blog was:

-Jaiswal: Come on yaar, there was a lot of shots in first innings. We need to see something, come on.-Dickwella: Yes?-Jaiswal: Yes, I want to see. Come on, show me. Hit him there (pointing towards deep square leg), come on. Why not?-Dickwella: No requirement. Take me (to) IPL, then I'll hit.-Jaiswal: We will, we will. 100%. Come on, hit him a six , I'll take you to the IPL.-Dickwella: Thank you.

The Indian team is just four wickets away from a win, with Sri Lanka ending the first session on final day of Galle Test losing two big wickets on Wednesday at Galle International Stadium.

At the end of session one, SL was 175/6, with Keshara Nuwantha (8*) and last innings' centurion Sonal Dinusha (65*) unbeaten. They still need 197 runs to win.

Sri Lanka started the final day on 84/4, with Sonal Dinusha (25*) and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (31*) unbeaten.

The skipper started on a positive note with a boundary on second ball of the session against Ravindra Jadeja, while spinner and Mohammed Siraj put a lid on scoring, conceding just nine runs in next seven overs.

Sri Lanka reached their 100-run mark in 42.3 overs. After reaching the triple figures mark, both the batters starting playing a little more freely, finding boundaries against Jadeja.

Twin fours against Jadeja took Dhananjaya to a half-century in 125 balls, with six fours.

In the 51st over, Sonal dispatched a Kuldeep Yadav delivery for a six over deep mid-wicket, bringing his half-century in 77 balls, with five fours and a fifty, after having cracked a century in the first innings. The duo were nearing a century stand.

It was Jadeja who broke the 95-run stand, getting Dhananjaya for 59 in 151 balls, with seven balls. A top-edge while sweeping landed into hands of Manav Suthar at short fine leg. India had Sri Lanka's half side sent back to pavillion at score of 142 runs.

A brilliant reverse sweep for four by Niroshan Dickwella against Kuldeep brought up SL's 150-run

mark in 57 overs.

The Dickwella-Dinusha partnership could not go far this time around as the former feathered an edge to keeper Rishabh Pant. Prasidh Krishna sent him back for 10. SL was 156/6.