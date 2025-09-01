Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek nets 4, hattricks from Jugraj Singh & Sukhjeet Singh propel India to maul Kazakhstan 15-0

Having already cemented their spot in the Super Four stage, a dominant Indian team mauled Kazakhstan 15-0 to complete their group stage assignments in the ongoing Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir in Bihar on Monday. For the hosts, Abhishek (5’, 8’, 20’, 59’) scored four goals while hattricks from Sukhjeet Singh (15’, 32’, 38’), and Jugraj Singh (24’, 31’, 47’) piled Kazakhstan's misery.

Advertisement

Captain Harmanpreet Singh (26’), Amit Rohidas (29’), Sanjay (54’), Dilpreet Singh (55’) also got on the scoresheet. With this win, India finish on top of Pool A with nine points from three games. The Indian team started on the front foot against a hapless Kazakhstan with Abhishek giving the hosts lead as early as in the fifth minute.

Also Read | IND vs JPN Hockey Asia Cup highlights: Harmanpreet powers India to Super 4 stage

Although Kazakhstan made a few forays into the Indian half, but the hosts put the opposition on backfoot with two more goals from Abhishek and Sukhjeet to end the first quarter with a 3-0 lead. Captain Harmanpreet Singh had his shot from the penalty corner stopped.

The second quarter was no different as India pumped in four more goals as Abhishek, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet and Amit Rohidas, finding the back of the net. The scoreline would have been different for India had Harmanpreet not hit the post once again as India led 7-0 at half time.

Advertisement

In the third quarter, India found the back of the net on 31 minutes after Jugraj Singh scored from a penalty stroke. Moments later, Mandeep Singh set up Rajinder Singh for his first goal of the day. Sukhjeet Singh add two more to make it 11-0 for India. Although India pressed hard for more goals, Kazakhstan were able to hold on in the final minutes of the quarter.

In the final quarter, India added four more goals through Jugraj Singh, Sanjay (54’), Dilpreet Singh and Abhishek (59’) to seal the victory in what was a comfortable win for the hosts.

What's next for India in Hockey Asia Cup? India are joined by China, Malaysia and South Korea in the Super 4s of the tournament. In this stage, India will play all the teams once each before the top two sides play in the final. It must be noted that the winner of this tournament will qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup next year.