Hockey India announces 20-member women's hockey team for Australia tour

Hockey India on 8 May announced a 20-member Indian women's hockey team for a three-match series against Australia, to be held in Adelaide from May 18.
The team will also play two games against Australia 'A' and the tour will be part of the team's preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.
Apart from this, Hockey India announced that ace goalkeeper Savita will lead the Indian Team for Australia Tour. Savita was recently bestowed with the Balbir Singh Sr Hockey India Player of the Year (2022) Award.
She will be assisted by Deep Grace Ekka as Vice Captain and Bichu Devi Kharibam as second goalkeeper. The squad includes, defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita and Gurjit Kaur. Midfielders include Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, and Baljeet Kaur.
While the forward line will be spearheaded by the seasoned striker Vandana Katariya, joined by Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari and Sharmila Devi.
"We are excited to have international exposure again after two intense training blocks. Australia are a formidable opponent who love to play attacking hockey with speed. It will be a great test for us, and we will endeavour to match their speed on offence while maintaining our defensive ground," Chief Coach Janneke Scopman said, according to a Hockey India release.
India will face Australia on May 18 and 20, and 21 and Australia 'A' on May 25 and May 27. Mate Stadium in Adelaide will host all five games.
Here's the Indian squad: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, Gurjit Kaur, Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Sharmila Devi.
With agency inputs.
