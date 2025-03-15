Hockey India bestows Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award on 1975 World Cup-winning team

Hockey India has conferred the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award on the 1975 Men’s Hockey World Cup-winning team, recognising their historic triumph and contribution to Indian hockey.

The 1975 squad remains India's only Men’s Hockey World Cup-winning team, having secured victory against Pakistan in the final held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The achievement remains one of the most significant milestones in Indian sports history.

Historic victory remembered The 1975 Hockey World Cup final saw India clinch a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Pakistan, marking a golden chapter in the nation's sporting legacy. Led by captain Ajit Pal Singh, the team’s remarkable performance ended India’s wait for a World Cup title in field hockey.

The Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honor given by Hockey India to individuals who have significantly contributed to the growth and success of Indian hockey.

With this recognition, Hockey India continues to celebrate the country’s hockey heritage and aims to inspire young athletes to follow in the footsteps of the 1975 World Cup champions. The award not only acknowledges their historic achievement but also reinforces India's deep-rooted connection with the sport.

The ceremony served as a reminder of India's glorious past in hockey and its aspirations to reclaim its dominance on the global stage.