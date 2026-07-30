Hockey India issues statement as controversy grows over new saffron jersey for men's and women's teams | Details here

Hockey India has issued a statement regarding the changing of the colour of the jerseys of both the senior men's and women's teams of the country ahead of the FIH Men's and Women's Hockey World Cups after controversy erupted over the choice of saffron replacing blue.

Former Indian men's hockey team captain Viren Rasquinha raised the issue on social media, calling the move 'embarrassing' and saying that the team has always been associated with the colour blue.

Raquinha wrote on X, "I must say that @TheHockeyIndia has done many good things for (hockey emotes). But this is embarrassing. The legacy & identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?"

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi was also asked about this move by Hockey India, to which she replied, "Whether they change uniforms or try to rewrite history through education policy, no matter what they do... You have seen what the youth of our country think about this. You heard what the young people gathered at Jantar Mantar were saying. This is the voice of the nation."

Also Read | Harmanpreet Singh to lead again as India squad named for FIH Hockey World Cup

Hockey India issues statement As the controversy grew, Hockey India issued a statement where it revealed that the change of the jersey's colour was made after consultations with support staff and players.

It also said that blue being the international standard colour of hockey pitches, tended to merge or blend with the jerseys, thus making on-field visibility an issue for players.

"We wish to inform you that the decision to change the uniform colour was based on support staff & players recommendations and detailed consultations with them. The primary consideration was technical," the press release said, adding, "It was observed that the blue playing uniform tended to blend/merge with the blue synthetic playing surface, which is now the standard colour of international hockey pitches. This visual similarity affected on-field clarity and visibility for the players."

Regarding the choice of saffron, the body said, "In light of the above, the coaches and players suggested alternative colours such as yellow or saffron. After careful consideration, saffron was finalised. Apart from addressing the technical requirement, saffron also holds deep significance as one of the colours of our National Flag, symbolising courage, sacrifice and national pride."