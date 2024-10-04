Hockey India League back after 7 years: Check the teams; auction happens next week in Delhi

After a seven-year break, the Hockey India League (HIL) is set to return, creating a buzz among Indian hockey fans. The franchise-based league will begin on December 25, with player auctions on October 13-15 in New Delhi.

The 2024 edition will feature six women's teams and eight men's teams, with plenty of excitement surrounding new team owners and lineups.

The men's teams include Delhi SG Pipers, owned by SG Sports; Hyderabad Toofans, owned by Resolute Sports; Kalinga Lancers, the defending champions from Odisha; Punjab, owned by JSW Sports; Lucknow, owned by JK Cement; Ranchi, owned by Navoyam Sports; Kolkata, owned by Sharchi Sports; and Chennai, owned by Future Gaming Pvt. Ltd.

The Odisha government backs defending champions Kalinga Lancers. They won the 2017 edition, the last one before this one.

Hyderabad Toofans have appointed Sports Broadcaster and Hockey Analyst Siddharth Pandey as their technical director. Pandey is the Head Coach of the Mohun Bagan Hockey team, which won the Calcutta Premier League Hockey championship in 2023.

On the women's side, Delhi SG Pipers, Haryana (JSW Sports), Kolkata (Sharchi Sports), and Odisha (Navoyam Sports) have been confirmed, with two more teams to be announced soon.

Mahesh Bhupathi’s team One of the most glamorous names in HIL 2024 is Mahesh Bhupathi who, for SG Sports, brought Delhi SG Pipers’ rights. The franchise has appointed Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh as a mentor.

Sreejesh announced earlier that he would retire from professional hockey and withdraw from the upcoming HIL Auction. Instead, he plans to focus on coaching and mentoring young players.

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu, Sreejesh confirmed that he informed Hockey India of his decision to step away from playing and help develop the next generation of hockey talent.