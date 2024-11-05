Sports
Hockey India eyes ₹10-15 crore per year from sponsorships
SummaryHero MotoCorp and Coal India are leading candidates to sponsor the revived HIL, which aims for ₹10-15 crore annually.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Coal India Ltd are emerging as contenders to be the title sponsor of the revived Hockey India League (HIL), with Hockey India setting its eyes on a sponsorship payout of at least ₹30-75 crore or ₹10-15 crore per year.
