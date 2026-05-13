Hockey India refutes PR Sreejesh's allegation, says Olympian ‘not fired’ as junior team coach: 'We have in no terms…’

Two-time Olympic medallist PR Sreejesh on Wednesday accused Hockey India of "removing him" as the coach of the Indian men's junior team in favour of a foreigner.

Under PR Sreejesh as head coach, the India men's junior hockey team competed in five tournaments, securing podium finishes in each of these.

This also includes India winning a bronze medal at 2025 Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in Chennai, where they defeated Argentina 4-2.

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PR Sreejesh's full statement “It seems like my coaching career comes to an end after 1.5 years, during which we played five tournaments and secured five podium finishes, including a Junior World Cup bronze medal,” Sreejesh wrote on "X".

"I have heard about coaches getting fired after bad performances.

"But this is the first time I am experiencing being removed to make way for a foreign coach.

"The Hockey India President stated that the chief coach of the senior men’s team prefers a foreign head coach for the junior team, believing it will help develop Indian hockey from the junior level through to the senior level.

"Hence, the continued preference for foreign coaches—Can’t Indian coaches develop Indian hockey?"

The former goalkeeper from Kerala recalled a meeting with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who had encouraged Sreejesh to step up and "lead the country" towards the 2036 Olympics.

"On 07-03-2026, during a meeting with the Hon’ble Sports Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, I was told, “Sreejesh, we need coaches like you to step up and lead our country as we prepare for 2036.”

"However, Hockey India continues to place its trust in foreign coaches over Indian ones across all four teams," the 38-year-old stated.

Hockey India denies Sreejesh's claims Hockey India, however, denied Sreejesh’s claims, and said that the latter wasn’t fired by any means.

“Hockey India would like to officially state that the coaching term for P.R. Sreejesh was officially concluded as per contract in December 2025. After this, as per protocol the position was advertised and applicants were shortlisted and finalised as per a proper selection process basis merit,” Hockey India’s statement read.

“We have in no terms “fired” Sreejesh and in fact had offered him the position of Coach for the Development team which plays a critical role for LA 28 and the next olympic cycle as well.

"This would have furthered his experience and exposure as a coach. However, he did not accept this position despite being asked to reconsider the decision,” HI added in its statement.

Hockey India stated that the board also did not have any preference for a foreign coach, as was claimed by Sreejesh.

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“In no terms has it ever been conveyed to him that there has been any preference for a foreign coach by the chief coach. We are collectively working towards the vision of our government to build a pathway towards 2036 and a big part of that process is to develop our Indian coaching talent,” HI explained.

PR Sreejesh enjoyed a stellar international career that began in 2006. Apart from winning two Olympic bronze medals with the Indian hockey team, two Asian Games gold medals, multiple international titles (Including four Asian Champions Trophy titles), he was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2025.