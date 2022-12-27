Hockey India signs Limca Sportz for Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela

Hockey India signs Limca Sportz for Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela1 min read . 01:44 PM IST
Limca Sportz, a product of The Coca-Cola Company, will be supplying all the company’s beverages across venues during the course of the tournament
Hockey India has announced its partnership with The Coca-Cola company-owned Limca Sportz as an official beverage partner for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela from January 2023.
As part of the engagement, the low-sugar beverage Limca Sportz, a product of The Coca-Cola Company, will be supplying all the company’s beverages across venues during the course of the tournament. Limca Sportz is a water-based sports product in 2022.
Hockey India’s president Dilip Tirkey said, “We are pleased to have them as our official beverage partner for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023. We look forward to working together with them and establishing a fruitful partnership."
Karthik Subramanium, director, hydration category, Coca-Cola India Pvt. Ltd. said, “It is a privilege for us to be associated with Hockey India for the biggest tournament of the year - the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela. Hockey is a sport that runs deep in the veins of all the Indians, and we are honoured to be a part of another chapter of the sport’s glorious history.“
As per think tank ICRIER, India’s non-alcoholic beverages market may expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.7% to reach ₹1.47 trillion by 2030, according to a report.
The report said carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), ready-to-drink teas (RTDs), energy drinks, and sports drinks were responsible for sales of over 60% of the global market. But in India, it is only carbonated beverages that dominate the sale. This is followed by bottled water, fruit beverages, and juices.