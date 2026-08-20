Houston Texans WR Jayden Higgins suffers season-ending torn ACL injury in training camp practice

The Houston Texans received tough news this week when second-year wide receiver Jayden Higgins was diagnosed with a torn ACL. The injury will sideline him for the entire 2026 NFL season, dealing a clear setback to the team’s receiving group just weeks before the regular season begins.

Injury occurs during joint practice with Las Vegas Raiders The damage happened on Tuesday during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jayden Higgins, the team’s 2025 second-round pick, was running a route in the end zone as part of red-zone 11-on-11 drills when he went down awkwardly. He could not get up right away but later limped off the field under his own power.

Solid rookie year cut short by setback Jayden Higgins had built momentum heading into his second year. As a rookie he started 10 games and finished with 525 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He showed the size and catch radius that made him an attractive target for quarterback CJ Stroud and had been performing well in training camp before the injury.

At 6-foot-4, Higgins offered a reliable big-body option opposite Nico Collins. Losing him removes one of the more consistent young pieces from Houston’s passing attack and forces the coaching staff to adjust its plans for the upcoming campaign.

Houston Texans will lean on Hutchinson, Dell and Noel With Jayden Higgins out, Houston Texans will turn more attention to Xavier Hutchinson, Tank Dell and Jaylin Noel.

Hutchinson, a 2023 sixth-round selection, recorded career-best numbers last season with 35 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns. His size and experience make him a natural candidate to absorb some of the snaps Higgins would have taken.

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Dell continues to work his way back from a serious knee injury suffered in December 2024 that kept him out of the entire 2025 season. He has limited practice time so far this summer. Noel has also been held out of many sessions while recovering from a broken finger and hamstring tightness.

Both players remain important depth pieces, but their availability and readiness will be closely watched in the coming weeks.

Impact on Houston’s passing attack and season outlook The timing of the injury is especially difficult. Training camp is the period when chemistry between quarterback and receivers is usually refined, and Higgins had been part of that process. The Texans still have Collins as their clear top option and a capable tight end group, yet the loss of a second-year player who was expected to take a larger role creates questions about how the offense will distribute targets.

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Houston enter the year with playoff aspirations after recent postseason appearances. Depth at wide receiver will now be tested earlier than planned. The staff must decide how quickly Dell and Noel can return to full participation and whether other players on the roster can step into expanded roles.