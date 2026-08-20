Houston Texans WR Jayden Higgins suffers season-ending torn ACL injury in training camp practice

The Houston Texans received tough news this week when second-year wide receiver Jayden Higgins was diagnosed with a torn ACL. The injury will sideline him for the entire 2026 NFL season, dealing a clear setback to the team’s receiving group just weeks before the regular season begins.

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Injury occurs during joint practice with Las Vegas Raiders The damage happened on Tuesday during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jayden Higgins, the team’s 2025 second-round pick, was running a route in the end zone as part of red-zone 11-on-11 drills when he went down awkwardly. He could not get up right away but later limped off the field under his own power.

Solid rookie year cut short by setback Jayden Higgins had built momentum heading into his second year. As a rookie he started 10 games and finished with 525 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He showed the size and catch radius that made him an attractive target for quarterback CJ Stroud and had been performing well in training camp before the injury.

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At 6-foot-4, Higgins offered a reliable big-body option opposite Nico Collins. Losing him removes one of the more consistent young pieces from Houston’s passing attack and forces the coaching staff to adjust its plans for the upcoming campaign.

Houston Texans will lean on Hutchinson, Dell and Noel With Jayden Higgins out, Houston Texans will turn more attention to Xavier Hutchinson, Tank Dell and Jaylin Noel.

Hutchinson, a 2023 sixth-round selection, recorded career-best numbers last season with 35 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns. His size and experience make him a natural candidate to absorb some of the snaps Higgins would have taken.

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Dell continues to work his way back from a serious knee injury suffered in December 2024 that kept him out of the entire 2025 season. He has limited practice time so far this summer. Noel has also been held out of many sessions while recovering from a broken finger and hamstring tightness.

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Both players remain important depth pieces, but their availability and readiness will be closely watched in the coming weeks.

Impact on Houston’s passing attack and season outlook The timing of the injury is especially difficult. Training camp is the period when chemistry between quarterback and receivers is usually refined, and Higgins had been part of that process. The Texans still have Collins as their clear top option and a capable tight end group, yet the loss of a second-year player who was expected to take a larger role creates questions about how the offense will distribute targets.

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Houston enter the year with playoff aspirations after recent postseason appearances. Depth at wide receiver will now be tested earlier than planned. The staff must decide how quickly Dell and Noel can return to full participation and whether other players on the roster can step into expanded roles.

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For Higgins, the focus shifts to surgery and a long rehabilitation process. ACL tears typically require many months of recovery, meaning his next opportunity to play will come in 2027. The organization and fans will hope he returns stronger after the setback.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.