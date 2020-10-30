How covid-19 may affect spectator sports in the coming years

Covid-19’s impact on spectator sports this year has been obvious. The question is what the impact will be as the pandemic continues, and whether the impact will last when the pandemic ends.

What follows are some views about what and how far-ranging those changes could be, from experts in college, professional, World Cup and Olympic sports, as well as esports, a growing niche in which competitions in electronic games are streamed to online audiences. Their comments have been edited for clarity and length.

Less money for salaries, higher ticket prices

When more fans start to return to the stands, they’re going to face some pretty invasive protocols, even more so than we did at airports after 9/11. It’s probably going to involve storing some of your biometric data in the cloud via an app. And the question becomes: Are you willing to share that with the organization?

It’s possible that you’re going to have to certify ahead of an event that you don’t have Covid, using a code on your app, and then, when you show up at the venue, you’ll go through touchless thermometers. In addition, as you go around concourses, I think there will be scanners looking for people with elevated temperatures and those people can be identified and pulled aside for an additional check.

Leaders at venues and franchises have begun to estimate their incremental Covid-related spending at between $7 million and $15 million. Some of this will be capital expenses, investments now for the future, as well as ongoing operational expenses for additional health and safety costs annually.

To make that back, you have to increase prices, get more sponsorships, sell more higher-priced media deals, etcetera. Then, to have some sort of profit line moving up, you’ve got to even go further. So I think the future is we’re looking at lower player costs, lower salary caps, things like that.

On the flip side of that, for organizations who used to have a fan-appreciation weekend or day, it’s going to have to be the whole season because you’re literally going to have to almost hold people’s hands to get them to come back.

—Marty Conway, a longtime sports executive who teaches sports management and marketing at Georgetown University

If universities drop sports, beware the Olympic toll

For sports like rowing, wrestling and men’s gymnastics, there are no platforms other than universities where these athletes can compete and train in a professional manner. Universities have incredible training centers for potential Olympians. But with the education industry struggling and everyone tightening their belts, athletic directors and boards are going to pause and think: Where can we save some money? Mainstream sports, the team sports, won’t be as impacted, but certainly these other sports will be, and it’s going to severely impact the ability of those athletes to train for the Olympic Games.

—Jill Ellis, former head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team who led the team to World Cup championships in 2015 and 2019

Fewer fans in stands, more pay-per-view

It’s going to lead to a cataclysmic change in fan behavior. People who have been going to games by rote—as I went to Knicks games as a season ticket-holder for 26 years—are going to be rethinking it. Once you start realizing how much money you actually spent on it, and how much time it actually took, you get used to sitting at home with great fan-engagement apps and consuming on your television. You’ve got your mobile phone going and a bunch of friends over. It’s going to be a huge change in how fans consume sports.

Big college programs and the NFL have a lot more wiggle room when it comes to selling fewer tickets. The NBA is pretty strong and Major League Baseball is middle of the road. But hockey and soccer get a much larger percentage of their revenue from attendance than they do from media rights, and I think they’re going to have to consider alternative broadcast models, whether that incorporates pay-per-view, more in the way of subscription products to consume the content or to be part of a fan club.

They’re going to have to take more advantage of technology to do streaming in a way that’s interactive, where you’re watching a stream and can buy merchandise from the team and sponsors, as well as tickets. It’s also going to take much more analytics to sell in sponsors.

—Ray Katz, chief operating officer of Collegiate Sports Management Group, which works with schools and conferences

Esports will continue to rise

Esports were coming into the foray, and you had people around the world that were tuning in. But during the pandemic, when, say, soccer fans saw Lionel Messi play FIFA 20, it opened the door for esports to additional folks. [Back in April, soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo played each other in the game FIFA 20, from Electronic Arts Inc.]

Now they understand the game. Now they’re involved in it with their friends. They may never be an avid esports player, but they’re now interested in it. They found this connection, this way to play with their friends that they had heard about but never done before. Because of lockdowns, it was kind of the only option you had at one point, whether you were the athlete or the fan, and that has helped esports break through. Otherwise it would have taken longer to get those additional people on board.

—Amanda Daniels, an executive vice president at Havas Sports & Entertainment media agency

A new definition of ‘spectator sport’

There is a path to becoming more active and doing sports because you’re a sports fan. Things like the Tour de France or the Boston Marathon and, especially, the Olympics have been studied and correlated to spikes in different kinds of fitness activities. With the pandemic, and the loss of opportunities to see many sports, we could see the inverse of this. Already you had a spike in participation in a lot of different outdoor activities: cycling, hiking, running and golf, which has been in decline for years as a participant sport. Suddenly everybody was out playing golf, with some courses doing record numbers. If people suddenly start cycling who never cycled before, then they’re going to be prone to being more interested the next year the Tour de France is on, or when the Olympics come back. I think there’s a potential for people to expand their notion of what is a spectator sport as a result of their experience in the pandemic.

—Larry Olmsted, a journalist who has written about sports for more than 20 years and author of “Fans: How Watching Sports Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Understanding," out next year

The Olympics will get lean

Every crisis or challenge offers opportunities to improve. I think the pandemic will serve as a catalyst for operational changes in the Olympic Games. This means looking for opportunities to make them more efficient, safer for all, and less expensive to host.

Many similar ideas have been percolating within the International Olympic Committee for a while now, but Covid has dramatically increased the speed-to-market of these concepts. The IOC should be reviewing the cost and the operational footprints of certain sports in terms of whether they add or detract from the overall Games experience. It will be looking at the amount of ticketed spectators needed for revenue budget purposes; the number of “Olympic family" attendees; accommodation, transport and security footprints and their associated budgets; pre-Games planning and its associated costs.

I think there will be a new focus on what the Olympic Games are really trying to accomplish. For example, how much time and resources are truly required to effectively and necessarily address issues ranging from environmental sustainability to education to human rights to homelessness, etc. Often, I feel that every special-interest group attempts to attach and use the Games as a platform. I understand that and why they do that, but in reality, the Games’ vision and message can only be stretched so far.

—Terrence Burns, executive vice president for Global Sports at Engine Shop and chairman and chief executive of the T Burns Sports Group. He has helped cities bid for the right to host the Olympics.

More connections with kids

There’s a lot of research to suggest that if you don’t see a professional sporting event in your youth, you’re much less inclined to follow it as an adult. And, unfortunately, I think we’re going to see a few years right here where we’re going to have kids who miss out on that experience.

Teams are going to have to work on staying connected with fans. Whether that’s through digital media, the broadcast, kids clubs or other community activities, those will become much more important to still feel connected in the community, even though you may not have a chance to go to a game. School programs and youth-focused programs are going to be very important to keep our kids engaged, which ultimately keeps our parents engaged.

—Diane Crossey, professor in practice at Rice University’s department of sport management, and the former senior director of event operations and guest services for the NFL’s Houston Texans

