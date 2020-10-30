How covid-19 may affect spectator sports in the coming years

There is a path to becoming more active and doing sports because you’re a sports fan. Things like the Tour de France or the Boston Marathon and, especially, the Olympics have been studied and correlated to spikes in different kinds of fitness activities. With the pandemic, and the loss of opportunities to see many sports, we could see the inverse of this. Already you had a spike in participation in a lot of different outdoor activities: cycling, hiking, running and golf, which has been in decline for years as a participant sport. Suddenly everybody was out playing golf, with some courses doing record numbers. If people suddenly start cycling who never cycled before, then they’re going to be prone to being more interested the next year the Tour de France is on, or when the Olympics come back. I think there’s a potential for people to expand their notion of what is a spectator sport as a result of their experience in the pandemic.