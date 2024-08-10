Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  How did Aman Sehrawat shed 4.6 kg just 10 hours before bronze match at Paris Olympics 2024? Check out his full routine

How did Aman Sehrawat shed 4.6 kg just 10 hours before bronze match at Paris Olympics 2024? Check out his full routine

Livemint

Aman Sehrawat and his coaches worked tirelessly to help him lose 4.6kg in 10 hours, allowing him to compete in the 57kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024 and win a bronze medal.

Paris: Bronze medalist India�s Aman Sehrawat poses for photos during the victory ceremony for the men's 57kg free-style wrestling event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI08_10_2024_000042B)

Indian Wrestler Aman Sehrawat won the bronze medal for India in the 57kg free-style at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday. However, Sehrawat weighed 61.5kg after the semi-final bout on Thursday, around 4.6kg over the permissible limit that caused much concern among the Indian coaches Jagmandeer Singh and Virender Dahiya who were already witness to Vinesh Phogat being disqualified after being overweight by just 100grams. But, what followed was a remarkable journey in the next 10 hours where the coaches and Sehrawat worked tirelessly to lose 4.6kg ahead of the bout.

How Aman Sehrawat lost 4.6kg in just 10 hours?

Sehrawat started with a one and a half hour mat session in which both the coaches engaged in standing wrestling. It was later followed by a one hour hot bath session and the 21 year old hit the gym at 12:30pm where he was subject to a one hour treadmill session.

Sehrawat was then provided a 30-minute break, which was followed by five sessions of 5-minute sauna baths, which would propel him to lose weight with sweating. However, despite all the effort, Sehrawat still weighed 900grams more than permissible limit after the last session.

He then carried a little bit of light jogging, followed by five 15 minute sessions of running. In between these sessions, Sehrawat was provided lukewarm water with lemon and honey and a bit of coffee to drink.

By 4:30 am on Friday, he finally weighed 56.9kg, 100g less than cut off. Sehrawat said he could not sleep after that and watched videos of wrestling bouts after that the whole night.

Indian coach Dahiya while speaking on the 21 year old's remarkable weight loss journey (as quoted by PTI), said“We kept checking his weight every hour. We didn't sleep the whole night, not even during the day… Weight cutting is routine, normal for us but there was tension, a lot of tension due to what happened the other day (with Vinesh). We could not let slip another medal,"

