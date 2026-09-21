How did Suchika Tariyal miss out on final spot in MMA semifinal at Asian Games 2026 despite draw? Weight rules explained

Suchika Tariyal had to settle for a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday, after losing to Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo in an encounter that ended in controversy. This was India's maiden medal in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), which made its debut in this edition of the Asian Games.

Advertisement

The closely-fought bout ended in a draw after regulation time, with Teo mounting an attack in the final few seconds. But Tariyal managed to get her opponent down just as the buzzer went off. She was shattered by the result and wept bitterly once the final decision was announced in Teo's favour.

Also Read | Suchika Tariyal bags historic MMA bronze for India at Asian Games 2026

The bronze took India's overall medal tally to six at the continental showpiece. Shooters have bagged four silver medals and one bronze so far.

What's the Suchika Tariyal controversy? The Singaporean enjoyed a dominating first period, but Tariyal fought back strongly in the second. With neither fighter able to establish a clear advantage, the bout went into a one-minute extra round. Tariyal thought she had done enough to win, while Teo also celebrated at the final buzzer.

Advertisement

The bout was initially ruled in Teo's favour, but after an Indian challenge, the result was declared a draw, and the winner was then determined by the fighters' morning weights. Teo was subsequently declared the winner 2-0 and advanced to the final, leaving Tariyal visibly upset.

Advertisement

MMA Sports Federation President Nikhil Kunder told PTI, "After the Indian challenge, the result of the bout was declared drawn. The winner was then decided on the basis of the weights of competing athletes according to morning weigh-in."

Also Read | Who is Suchika Tariyal? MMA star assures historic medal for India at Asian Games

"Since the Singaporean was lighter than Suchika by around 700 grams, she moved to the final. Suchika settled for bronze," he said.

India challenged with $1,000 arbitration fee After the decision went in Teo's favour, the Indian camp challenged the original decision. According to RevSportz, Kunder said India paid a $1,000 arbitration fee. Following the challenge, three new judges reviewed the bout and declared it a draw.

However, the Singapore camp chose to go for the weight-based rule, instead of challenging another round of arbitration. According to the rule, the lighter athlete will win the bout. While Tariyal weighed around 59.2kg, while Teo weighed 58.5kg, RevSportz reported..

Advertisement

“Three new judges came and scored the bout again. When those three new judges came, the bout was scored a draw. Now, the Singapore team had an option to either counter-arbitrate, where three more judges come and score the bout, or they go for the weight that was taken in the morning during weigh-ins. Whichever athlete weighs lighter will win,” Kunder said.

Is the weight rule newly introduced? According to Kunder, the weight rule is not new and has been a part of the Asian Federation’s rules from the start. “That’s the rule of the AMA. That’s what they went for, and I think they were smart enough to do that. That’s what they went for, and she was the lighter one,” he said.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in