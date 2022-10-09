How far can you ride a bike in an hour? Start with an aerodynamicist

The hour record has only recently become fashionable again among top professionals. Once held by all-time great Eddy Merckx in the 1970s, it then lay dormant for a spell as disputes over regulations pushed it into obscurity. In one camp were the riders who felt that it should only count if the mark was set on a bike that would be permitted in competition on the road, or close to it. In the other were advocates of speed machines that looked about as street-legal as cruise missiles with handlebars. (When Britain’s Chris Boardman made his record-breaking attempt in 1996, he sat on his Lotus-designed contraption at such a crazy angle with his arms straight out that it became known as the Superman position.)