How golf hopes to keep winning after the pandemic
- People flocked to socially distanced golf courses over the past year. Now the courses are looking for ways to make sure they stay.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Golf has had a resurgence during the pandemic, with about half a million more players picking up clubs than did in 2019.
Can it hold on to the growth in a post-pandemic world?
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.