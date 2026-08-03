How India's boxers led the country's most successful sport at Commonwealth Games 2026 with record 10 medals

India's boxing contingent produced its best-ever performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, finishing with a record 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver.

The haul made India the most successful nation in boxing at the Games and played a major role in the country's overall fourth-place finish in the medal standings.

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Boxing accounted for more than a quarter of India's overall medals. The event also marked the first time that India topped the boxing medal table at a Commonwealth Games.

Boxer Event Medal Sakshi Chaudhary Women's 51kg Gold Preeti Pawar Women's 54kg Gold Jaismine Lamboria Women's 57kg Gold Priya Ghanghas Women's 60kg Gold Arundhati Choudhary Women's 70kg Gold Sachin Siwach Men's 60kg Gold Ankush Panghal Men's 80kg Gold Jadumani Singh Mandengbam Men's 55kg Silver Narender Berwal Men's + 90kg Silver Lovlina Borgohain Women's 75kg Silver

Historic milestone for Indian boxing The Glasgow campaign established a new benchmark for Indian boxing at the Commonwealth Games. India finished on top of the boxing medals table for the first time and recorded its highest-ever number of boxing gold medals and overall boxing medals at a single edition of the Games.

The performances by both established names and emerging boxers ensured boxing became India's biggest contributor to the medal tally in Glasgow, highlighting the country's depth across multiple weight categories in both the men's and women's competitions.

Seven champions across men's and women's events India's gold medals came from both the men's and women's competitions, underlining the depth of the squad.

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The women's team won five gold medals through Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (70kg). Their victories ensured India dominated several weight divisions on the women's side.

The men's team added two more gold medals. Sachin claimed the title in the 60kg category, while Ankush Panghal won the 80kg gold. Their victories completed India's tally of seven boxing gold medals, the highest the country has achieved at a single edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Three silver medals complete a 10-medal campaign India also secured three silver medals to take its overall boxing tally to 10. Jadumani Singh Mandengbam finished runner-up in the men's 55kg category, while Narender Berwal earned silver in the men's + 90kg division. Lovlina Borgohain added another silver after finishing second in the women's 75kg event.

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With every Indian boxer who reached the finals returning with either gold or silver, the team recorded one of its strongest performances at a major multi-sport event.

Major contribution to India's overall campaign India concluded the Glasgow Games with 39 medals—13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze—to finish fourth in the overall standings. Boxing alone contributed seven of the country's 13 gold medals and 10 of the 39 total medals, making it India's most successful sport at the Games.