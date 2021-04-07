How IPL changed the sports scene in the country

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The IPL has redefined cricket. It has helped the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ win back fans, seen franchises splurge eye-popping sums on unheralded rookies, and added edginess to the sport. As the IPL’s 14th season begins, Mint explores the phenomenon.
