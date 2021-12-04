How Steph Curry is the new Roger Federer

Curry’s heard “M-V-P" chants on the road before—years ago, fans in opposing arenas started turning up early to watch him take pregame shooting practice—but now the goodwill is constant, because it was unclear if we’d get this version of Curry again. The Warriors are roaring once more, but it wasn’t so long ago that the Bay Area dynasty scraped the NBA’s ocean floor—Durant left, Klay Thompson got hurt, and Curry himself was shut down with injuries. The bleak bummer stretch, which included a detour to the lousy team lottery, only bolstered Curry’s precious appeal. To lose Curry being Curry and the Warriors being the Warriors was a reminder that nothing in sports is forever, and it has added a layer of appreciation to this rebooted run.