HS Prannoy knocked out of Korea Open in first round, loses to South Korea’s Yoo Tae Bin in 47 minutes clash

HS Prannoy exited the Korea Open 2026 Super 500 at the opening hurdle on Wednesday, going down to South Korea’s Yoo Tae Bin in straight games. The Indian shuttler, ranked World No. 38, lost 21-23, 15-21 in a 47-minute Round of 32 match and became the sole Indian representative in the men’s singles after Hylo Open champion Lakshya Sen withdrew from the event.

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First-round exit in 47 minutes HS Prannoy pushed the opening game hard but dropped it 21-23. He could not recover in the second, going down 15-21 as Yoo Tae Bin controlled the pace and closed out the contest cleanly. The defeat continues a difficult stretch for the 34-year-old on the BWF World Tour. It is his third successive first-round exit, following early losses at the Hylo Open and the Arctic Open.

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Recent form and best run of 2026 HS Prannoy’s strongest showing this year came at the Vietnam Open, where he reached the semifinals before losing to Singapore’s Jia Heng Teh. That run remains the high point of his season. Outside of it, consistent results have been hard to come by as he has worked through a series of injury and health setbacks. The Korea Open loss highlights the challenge of regaining the rhythm that once made him a regular threat in the top half of the draw.

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World Championships bronze and ranking slide A former World Championships bronze medallist, HS Prannoy last featured inside the world’s top 10 in June 2024. Since then, injuries have limited his ability to build momentum across the tour. The drop in ranking and the string of early exits reflect a player still searching for the consistency that defined his better years. With Lakshya Sen unavailable, Prannoy carried Indian hopes alone in the men’s singles, but the early exit ends his campaign before the main rounds.

Looking toward the Asian Games Earlier this year, HS Prannoy indicated that the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games would likely be his final major multi-sport event. The Korea Open result adds to the sense of a career entering its later phase, where managing fitness and picking the right events will matter more than ever. For now, the focus will shift to recovery and preparation for the next stretch of the World Tour as he tries to arrest the sequence of opening-round losses.

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With three straight early exits on the board, the veteran will need a stronger run soon to rebuild confidence and ranking points heading into the final months of the season.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.