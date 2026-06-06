Hulk Hogan death investigation closed: Clearwater police confirm natural causes

The wrestling world received important closure this week. Clearwater police announced Friday that they have completed their investigation into the July 24, 2025, death of Terry Bollea, the WWE legend known worldwide as Hulk Hogan. Officials ruled the case an attended natural death and officially closed the probe.
Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and reviewed available recordings to address concerns that surfaced after Hulk Hogan’s passing. The 71-year-old suffered a medical emergency at his Clearwater home. The Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office had previously determined the death was natural and caused by a heart attack. Examiners also noted Hogan’s history of leukemia and atrial fibrillation, a heart rhythm condition that raises the risk of serious cardiac events.
Clearwater police credited the family’s support for helping them complete a thorough review.
“We want to thank the family of Mr. Bollea, Sky, Nick and Brooke, and their attorney, Kevin Hayslett, for their cooperation. Their willingness to allow our investigators access to very personal information, at a time when they were grieving and struggling, was extremely helpful. We would not have had the legal justification to obtain much of the information without their cooperation,” CPD said in a statement.
The police update follows action by Hulk Hogan’s family. They filed a petition seeking a 90-day extension of the statute of limitations to investigate potential medical malpractice. The filing focuses on medical providers at Morton Plant Hospital, where Hogan was pronounced dead, and Tampa General Hospital.
Hulk Hogan experienced a sudden health crisis at his Clearwater residence on July 24, 2025. Despite medical efforts, he could not be saved. While the official cause was listed as a heart attack linked to his existing conditions, questions later emerged. Reports indicated an occupational therapist present at the home told investigators she believed medical malpractice may have played a role. Hogan’s widow reportedly referenced damage to his phrenic nerve from a prior procedure.
Police stated that certain materials reviewed during the investigation will not be released publicly. Security camera footage and private autopsy results stay with the family. Medical records connected to the case are protected from public disclosure under Florida law.
This ruling brings official closure to the police investigation surrounding one of wrestling’s most famous figures.