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Hulk Hogan death investigation closed: Clearwater police confirm natural causes

Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and reviewed available recordings to address concerns that surfaced after Hulk Hogan’s passing. The 71-year-old suffered a medical emergency at his Clearwater home.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated6 Jun 2026, 08:10 PM IST
Hulk Hogan passed way in Florida.
Hulk Hogan passed way in Florida.(Twitter)
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The wrestling world received important closure this week. Clearwater police announced Friday that they have completed their investigation into the July 24, 2025, death of Terry Bollea, the WWE legend known worldwide as Hulk Hogan. Officials ruled the case an attended natural death and officially closed the probe.

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Details from the Hulk Hogan death investigation

Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and reviewed available recordings to address concerns that surfaced after Hulk Hogan’s passing. The 71-year-old suffered a medical emergency at his Clearwater home. The Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office had previously determined the death was natural and caused by a heart attack. Examiners also noted Hogan’s history of leukemia and atrial fibrillation, a heart rhythm condition that raises the risk of serious cardiac events.

Also Read | How did Hulk Hogan die? Reason behind demise of wrestling legend revealed

Clearwater police thank the Hulk Hogan family for cooperation

Clearwater police credited the family’s support for helping them complete a thorough review.

“We want to thank the family of Mr. Bollea, Sky, Nick and Brooke, and their attorney, Kevin Hayslett, for their cooperation. Their willingness to allow our investigators access to very personal information, at a time when they were grieving and struggling, was extremely helpful. We would not have had the legal justification to obtain much of the information without their cooperation,” CPD said in a statement.

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Family explores possible medical malpractice claims

The police update follows action by Hulk Hogan’s family. They filed a petition seeking a 90-day extension of the statute of limitations to investigate potential medical malpractice. The filing focuses on medical providers at Morton Plant Hospital, where Hogan was pronounced dead, and Tampa General Hospital.

What happened during Hulk Hogan’s medical emergency

Hulk Hogan experienced a sudden health crisis at his Clearwater residence on July 24, 2025. Despite medical efforts, he could not be saved. While the official cause was listed as a heart attack linked to his existing conditions, questions later emerged. Reports indicated an occupational therapist present at the home told investigators she believed medical malpractice may have played a role. Hogan’s widow reportedly referenced damage to his phrenic nerve from a prior procedure.

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Also Read | Hulk Hogan death: WWE SmackDown gives emotional tribute to wrestling star

Some records in the Hulk Hogan case remain private

Police stated that certain materials reviewed during the investigation will not be released publicly. Security camera footage and private autopsy results stay with the family. Medical records connected to the case are protected from public disclosure under Florida law.

This ruling brings official closure to the police investigation surrounding one of wrestling’s most famous figures.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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