Hurricanes one win away from clinching series after 5-2 win over Caps

The Carolina Hurricanes are one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference finals thanks to a 5-2 victory Monday over the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series in Raleigh, N.C.

Sean Walker had a goal and an assist, the first two postseason points for the veteran defenseman, as did former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall. Shayne Gostisbehere, Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who can punch their ticket by winning Game 5 Thursday in Washington. Frederik Andersen stopped 19 shots in the win.

Jakob Chychrun had a goal and an assist and Alex Ovechkin scored as the comeback attempt by the Capitals fell short. Logan Thompson made 32 saves.

Carolina took the early lead with Gostisbehere netting the first first-period goal of the series. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who assisted on the goal with Eric Robinson, screened Thompson on the shot with 9:36 left.

The Capitals had chances in the first period to tie the game as Carolina racked up six penalty minutes. That included a high-sticking double minor on Jordan Martinook with 3:36 left. However, Carolina's league-best penalty killing unit in the postseason allowed the Capitals just one shot on goal while they had the advantage.

Moments after Martinook left the penalty box, Jarvis upped the Hurricanes' lead by being in the right place at the right time just 65 seconds into the second period, pouncing on a rebound off Sebastian Aho's shot that glanced off Thompson and the crossbar.

Washington finally found a way past Andersen when Chychrun scored on a one-timer from Matt Roy with 14:42 left in regulation. However, the Hurricanes recovered their two-goal advantage three minutes later when Jack Roslovic sprung Hall for a breakaway.

Ovechkin broke his three-game goalless streak by scoring on a 5-on-3 attack with 7:36 left. The Capitals had 1:43 remaining on the power play but could not tie the game.

Walker, who also assisted on Hall's goal, made it 4-2 with 3:15 left. Svechnikov's empty-netter 54 seconds later sealed the victory.