Hyman has 2 goals and assist, Pickard stops 29 shots as Oilers beat Utah 7-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist and Calvin Pickard stopped 29 shots as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Utah Hockey Club 7-1 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Mattias Ekholm each had a goal and two assists, and Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Oilers, who pulled two points behind first-place Vegas in the Pacific Division.

Sean Durzi scored for Utah. Karel Vejmelka gave up three goals on 14 shots in the first period, and Jaxson Stauber had 24 saves over the final 40 minutes. Takeaways

Utah: Utah fell to 6-3-2 in their last 11 games to fall four points back of the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Oilers: Despite their high-scoring night, Leon Draisaitl was kept off the scoresheet, ending his points streak at a career-high 18 games. Draisaitl was the fourth player in Oilers franchise history player with a point streak of at least 18 games, and ended up tied for the fourth longest streak in NHL history by a player born outside of North America. Key moment

Edmonton went up by three goals with just 4 seconds left in the first period as Ekholm made a long pass out of the zone that was tipped over to McDavid by Evan Bouchard. The Oilers' captain made a pretty highlight-reel deke before sifting home his 26th past Vejmelka. McDavid extended his points streak to 12 games and became the first player in NHL history to have recorded three-point games against 32 different franchises. Key stat

In sweeping the three-game seasonal series with Utah, the Oilers have now won 10 of their last 12 home games against Western Conference opponents. Their seven remaining home games — in addition to the seven road tilts they have left — are all against West teams. Up next

Utah hosts Buffalo on Thursday, and Oilers host Winnipeg.