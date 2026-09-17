How Hyrox is trying to build a business in India

Bengaluru: Sameeha Mariam, 24, spends most evenings running through Adyar in south Chennai. A content creator and now a law student, Mariam began running with her friends three years ago. At the time, she was navigating some professional frustrations; others often got credit for her work and running offered something different. “It was all me. Nobody could attribute it to anyone else,” she said.
Running eventually led her to swimming, cycling, marathons, triathlons and, finally, Hyrox, a fitness race she has competed in twice, in the mixed-doubles category. The fitness format also changed the content she made, with her videos increasingly focusing on training, runs, workouts and race preparation.
In Mumbai, Varun Duggirala, also a content creator, took up Hyrox almost entirely for health reasons. For the 44-year-old entrepreneur, staying fit had meant lifting weights. Running was never really his thing. After becoming a father, he wanted the strength and endurance to carry his daughter everywhere, walk long distances, lift luggage and pick up a sleeping child without feeling exhausted.
Duggirala signed up for his first Hyrox almost on a whim and trained for 34 weeks. He finished in 2 hours and 14 minutes. “I was never an athlete. That was actually the first competitive sports thing I had done in my life, and I did that at the age of 43,” he said. In the next race, he brought his time down to 2 hours and 4 minutes. In his latest race, he finished in 2:00:45. His daughter was holding the timer that day.
Mariam and Duggirala’s stories offer a glimpse into a broader shift in India’s fitness economy, where consumers are moving beyond the traditional gym for structured, goal-oriented exercise.
These formats cater to different kinds of fitness enthusiasts. CrossFit combines strength, conditioning and functional movements through varied workouts, while Devil’s Circuit and other obstacle-course races test participants through running, climbing, crawling and other physical challenges. Marathons are built primarily around running endurance, while triathlons combine swimming, cycling and running. The Ironman contest takes the triathlon format further, with a 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike ride and a 21.1-km run.
Hyrox sits in the sweet spot between the gym and endurance-sports worlds. Christian Toetzke, Moritz Fürste and Michael Trautmann launched the indoor fitness race, which combines eight 1-km runs with eight intense workouts, in Hamburg, Germany in 2017.
Since then, the event has exploded in popularity all over the world, especially in China, where there are more than 500 gyms affiliated with Hyrox today, less than two years since its November 2024 launch, according to the Xinhua news agency.
Globally, Hyrox now has more than 1.5 million participants annually across more than 100 cities in 35-plus countries.
What makes Hyrox appealing is the combination of gym workouts, including sled pushes, rowing and wall balls, with running. It offers a structured goal, and a global benchmark. The format is standardized, with the same distances and loads across cities, allowing someone racing in Bengaluru to compare their time with participants in London or New York and return for another race to see whether they have become faster or stronger.
The intensity of the challenge and the competitive spirit it generates was on full display at Hyrox Beijing last week when Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk refused to give up despite suffering severe gastrointestinal distress and went on to win the women’s pro event with a timing of 1:01:23. Her messy path to victory, however, led to a heated debate, prompting Fürste to apologize and promise rule changes.