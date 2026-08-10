‘I don't like the name Narender’: Indian boxer recalls 2015 Pakistan incident, leaves PM Modi in splits; watch video

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was left in splits on Monday after boxer Narender Berwal recalled a hilarious exchange between him and a Pakistani opponent. The incident took place at Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi during his interaction with the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 Indian medal winners.

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During an interaction, Berwal, who won a silver in the men's 90+kg category in Glasgow, recalled an anecdote from the 2015 World Military Games. The Indian boxer recalled he was drawn against a Pakistani opponent at the competition and was told by his Army colleagues that in no case he should lose the bout. "My first-round match was against Pakistan.

"I got a call from the military that you cannot lose to a Pakistani opponent. I won that fight, but we suffered cuts and went to hospital to get stitches," Berwal told PM Modi. Although the Indian won the bout, but it landed both the pugilists in hospital after the duo got cuts while boxing. It was after the treatment the Pakistani boxer noticed a coincidence.

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Aapka naam Narender hai, aapke coach ka naam Narender hai, aapke Pradhan Mantri ka naam Narendra hai. Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai (Your name is Narender, your coach's name is Narender, and your Prime Minister's name is Narendra. I have come to hate the name Narendra),” Berwal recalled Pakistani boxer telling him.

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Modi, who was listening to Berwal all through, suddenly burst into laughter along with the rest of the room.

Indian boxing at CWG 2026 Out of 39 medals that India won at the CWG 2026, 10 came from boxing only, including seven gold. Berwal was one of the three silver medal winners. It was India's best-ever medal haul at the Commonwealth Games in boxing. Previously, India's best show at CWG as six medals.

Besides Berwal, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Jadumani Singh came home with a silver. Ankush Panghal, Sachin Siwach, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas won their respective bouts.

India's 39 medals also helped them finish fourth in the CWG 2026 medal tally, behind Australia, England and Canada. The conclusion of CWG 2026 also meant India officially began their journey as the hosts of the 2030 edition, which will be held in Ahmedabad.

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Also Read | Glasgow 2026 Closing Ceremony: Neeraj Chopra hands Commonwealth flag to PT Usha

The Glasgow Games concluded after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, which will host the landmark centenary edition of the multi-sport event in Ahmedabad in 2030.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in