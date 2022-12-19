‘I dreamed it, I wanted it’: Messi's Instagram post after FIFA World Cup win

'So many times I dreamed it, I wanted it so much that I still don't fall, I can't believe it......' Argentina's forward No 10 Lionel Messi, now has a complete gallery for his hall of fame- the much awaited, the much coveted FIFA World Cup. Argentina beat France at the World Cup final held on 18 December at Qatar, ending the month long carnival.
The nail-biting match saw Lionel Messi score score two goals during the 90 minute match, one during the extra time and a final one during the penalty shootout. The world waited with bated breath to see who bags the world cup- Would it be France for a second time in a row, or would it be Lionel Messi-led Argentina?
Hours after Argentina's win, Messi took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for his fans. The Argentine talisman posted a series of pictures of himself and his team holding onto the FIFA World Cup's prestigious Jules Rimet Trophy.
On his Instagram post Messi wrote, “Thank you very much to my family, to everyone who supports me and also to everyone who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that when we Argentines fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of everyone fighting for the same dream that was also that of all Argentines... We did it!!!"
Argentine talisman Lionel Messi on Sunday announced that he will continue to play football for Argentina after securing the 2022 FIFA World Cup title with his national team, defeating France.
"No, I'm not going to retiring from the Argentina national team," he told TyC Sports, as quoted by Goal.com. "I want to continue playing as a champion."
On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.
Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the honour given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup, after a thrilling final at Lusail which saw the legendary striker's World Cup dreams turn into reality following a 4-2 win over France in penalties.
Messi, playing his final FIFA World Cup this year, was in top form throughout the entire tournament. Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all.
Argentina won its third World Cup, and its first since 1986.
