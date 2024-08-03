Manu Bhaker has already created history with two bronze medals at Paris Olympics 2024, however, she narrowly missed the medal hat-trick in the women's 25 m pistol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kicking-off India's medal tally, Manu Bhaker secured third place in the women's individual 10m Air pistol event. Later, in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, she won another bronze along with Sarabjot Singh.

The visibly emotional Manu said that she tried her best, but she needed to put in more effort and hard work.

"It has been a great game for me. I have been shooting really well. The last 5–6 days have been amazing. I am happy for now, but will work even harder in the future... I tried my best, but I need to put in more effort and hard work," said Manu.

Speaking on JioCinema after her win, Bhaker said that even though she is happy to have won two medals at the marquee event, she is not happy with the result in the 25 m pistol event, reported ANI.

Jiin Yang of South Korea secured the top spot to clinch the gold medal. Camille Jedrzejewski of France had to settle for second place.

"Now I have two medals and lots of motivation to work on for the next time, I will try my best and work really hard so that I can try and give a better finish to India next time," Manu added.

Bhaker admitted the fourth-place finish did leave her with a few aspects to work on as she now trains her focus on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

When asked who she would dedicate her medals to, Manu said that she cannot dedicate them to one or two people as so many people have put-in hard work behind the scenes so that we can win the medals for India.

She added that the Junior Programme helped her in her career as she thanked her coach Jaspal Sir, and family members.

"Jaspal, sir, he does a great job keeping me in the present. There was no such pressure of winning a third medal, but I definitely wanted to do my best and try to give a great match, that's all I was trying and well...," Bhaker added.

What is Manu Bhaker's routine — I have a very rigid routine. Every single day I follow the same pattern, same things every day.

— I don't know about others but I like to work out even during the matches, even before the matches (and) after the matches, all the time.