ICC signs Upstox as its official partner until 2023

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday said it has signed up digital stockbroking firm Upstox as its official partner. The partnership will encompass all ICC events until the end of 2023, starting with the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand to be held during 18-23 June in Southampton, the UK.

"2021-23 is a period in which the ICC will host no fewer than five senior level World Cups across Men’s and Women’s cricket,' he added.

Established as RKSV Securities India Private Limited in 2009, Upstox currently claims to have over four million customers. The company said that this collaboration with ICC will be pivotal in taking Upstox to the next phase of growth and engage with millennials to simplify the process of investing.

Ravi Kumar, co-founder & CEO, Upstox, said there are parallels that can be drawn between various facets of cricket and investing as both require consistency and determination.

"Upstox’s collaboration with the ICC will play a significant role in spreading financial awareness and building an equity investment culture in India," he noted.

Besides the ICC World Test Championship Final 2021, the events covered under the partnership are: Men's T20 World Cup 2021, U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Women's T20 World Cup 2023, followed by the World Test Championship Final 2023, Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 and Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

In February, Upstox had signed a deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as official partner of Indian Premier League (IPL).