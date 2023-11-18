The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed its star-studded roster of performers for the highly anticipated ODI World Cup final clash between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The event promises an unforgettable experience for cricket enthusiasts and an official release from the cricket board highlighted the focus points. "It doesn't get any bigger than this The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime," the BCCI posted on social media site X, formerly Twitter.

The pre-match performance will begin with a display by the Surya Kiran acrobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as they gear up for a dazzling air show, scheduled to grace the skies from 1:30 pm to 1:50 pm, setting the stage for the epic encounter.

Musical Extravaganza Amidst the cricketing action, the crowd will be serenaded by renowned artists. Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi is set to perform during the 1st Innings drinks break. Gadhvi was recently in the news for his chart-topper 'Khalasi' which also got praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The intermission will be filled with live performances by music maestro Pritam, along with singers Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi, completing the line-up. Each artist boasts a repertoire of chart-topping hits, promising a spellbinding musical spectacle for the stadium audience.

Pritam's credits include popular tracks like 'Kesariya,' 'Hawayein,' 'Mauja Hi Mauja,' among others; while Jonita Gandhi is known for her hits such as 'The Breakup Song' and 'Sau Tarah Ke.'

Nakash Aziz has tracks like 'Jabra Fan' and 'Slow Motion', while Amit Mishra's chartbusters include 'Bulleya' and 'Galti Se Mistake' and AKASA's repertoire features songs like 'Thug Ranjha' and 'Naagin', and Tushar Joshi has delivered hits like 'Rasiya' and 'Woh Din.' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, and AKASA have also recently collaborated for the official anthem song 'Dil Jashn Bole' of the ICC World Cup 2023, featuring actor Ranveer Singh, adding more allure to the event.

Besides the music, a special laser and light show will dazzle spectators during the drinks break in the second innings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Road to the Final India's triumphant journey to the final was marked by an impressive 70-run victory over New Zealand. Stellar performances by Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul set the stage for India's commanding total of 397/4, while Mohammed Shami's exceptional seven-wicket haul secured India's spot in the final.

In the gripping semi-final clash, Australia weathered a tough challenge from South Africa, eventually securing their place in the final against India through resilient efforts from skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stage is set for an enthralling clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, promising cricketing brilliance and a star-studded entertainment extravaganza.

