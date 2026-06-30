Iga Swiatek battles past Taylor Townsend in Wimbledon 2026 first round

Defending champion Iga Swiatek got her Wimbledon title defense off to a nervy start but showed real fight to beat Taylor Townsend 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 on Centre Court. The match lasted two hours and two minutes and left the Polish star emotionally drained as she sat courtside with her head buried in a towel for several minutes after the final point.

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Iga Swiatek shows character to reach the second round Iga Swiatek raced through the opening set 6-1 and looked in control. Townsend then raised her game completely in the second set, breaking Swiatek twice and winning it 6-2 to level the match. The deciding set was tense, but Swiatek stayed calm, broke serve at the right moments and closed out the win with her second ace of the afternoon.

This was the first time Swiatek had dropped a set in the first round of any Grand Slam since her loss to Viktorija Golubic at Wimbledon in 2019. She also corrected her own post-match comment about three-set matches. Although she said she had not won any this year, she has now secured five deciding-set wins in 2026.

Taylor Townsend’s experience made her a real danger Taylor Townsend arrived as the underdog at No. 79 in the rankings, but she was never going to be an easy opponent. The 30-year-old American has three Grand Slam doubles titles, including Wimbledon 2024, and has beaten top-10 players in singles at majors before. Her aggressive net-rushing style caused Swiatek constant problems on the fast grass.

Townsend also had strong support in her player’s box, with Naomi Osaka and doubles partner Katerina Siniakova both present. This was the first singles meeting between Swiatek and Townsend, and the American made the most of her big-stage experience.

Poor recent form and serve struggles overcome Iga Swiatek came into the tournament short of confidence on grass after losing her only warm-up match to Emma Navarro in Bad Homburg last week. She also hit nine double faults against Townsend, which is rare for her. Yet she found a way to win the key points in the third set and get the job done.

Speaking after the match, Swiatek admitted the last few weeks had been difficult.

"It was tough couple of weeks, not a season where everything went how I wanted," the Pole explained in her on-court interview. “I don't think I won any three-set match this year, so I'm happy that I could do it here, because obviously it means a lot opening the court as defending champion.”