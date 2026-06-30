Iga Swiatek battles past Taylor Townsend in Wimbledon 2026 first round

Defending champion Iga Swiatek got her Wimbledon title defense off to a nervy start but showed real fight to beat Taylor Townsend 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 on Centre Court. The match lasted two hours and two minutes and left the Polish star emotionally drained as she sat courtside with her head buried in a towel for several minutes after the final point.

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Iga Swiatek shows character to reach the second round Iga Swiatek raced through the opening set 6-1 and looked in control. Townsend then raised her game completely in the second set, breaking Swiatek twice and winning it 6-2 to level the match. The deciding set was tense, but Swiatek stayed calm, broke serve at the right moments and closed out the win with her second ace of the afternoon.

This was the first time Swiatek had dropped a set in the first round of any Grand Slam since her loss to Viktorija Golubic at Wimbledon in 2019. She also corrected her own post-match comment about three-set matches. Although she said she had not won any this year, she has now secured five deciding-set wins in 2026.

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Taylor Townsend’s experience made her a real danger Taylor Townsend arrived as the underdog at No. 79 in the rankings, but she was never going to be an easy opponent. The 30-year-old American has three Grand Slam doubles titles, including Wimbledon 2024, and has beaten top-10 players in singles at majors before. Her aggressive net-rushing style caused Swiatek constant problems on the fast grass.

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Townsend also had strong support in her player’s box, with Naomi Osaka and doubles partner Katerina Siniakova both present. This was the first singles meeting between Swiatek and Townsend, and the American made the most of her big-stage experience.

Poor recent form and serve struggles overcome Iga Swiatek came into the tournament short of confidence on grass after losing her only warm-up match to Emma Navarro in Bad Homburg last week. She also hit nine double faults against Townsend, which is rare for her. Yet she found a way to win the key points in the third set and get the job done.

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Speaking after the match, Swiatek admitted the last few weeks had been difficult.

"It was tough couple of weeks, not a season where everything went how I wanted," the Pole explained in her on-court interview. “I don't think I won any three-set match this year, so I'm happy that I could do it here, because obviously it means a lot opening the court as defending champion.”

Important confidence boost for title defense Getting through this tricky opener on Centre Court gives Iga Swiatek a much-needed lift. Defending a title is never straightforward, and surviving a tough first-round test against a dangerous opponent will help her settle into the tournament. She will now look to improve her movement and reduce errors as the competition gets tougher.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.