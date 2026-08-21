Ilja Dragunov leaves WWE after contract expires following four-month absence

Ilja Dragunov has departed WWE after the hard-hitting star’s contract expired. The company moved his profile to the alumni section on Thursday, signalling the end of his nearly seven-year run with the promotion. The 32-year-old former United States Champion, NXT Champion, and NXT UK Champion had been absent from television for four months.

Dragunov last appeared during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown before WrestleMania 42. He had also competed in the Royal Rumble earlier in 2026. No official statement has come from the wrestler or WWE beyond the roster change.

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From European standout to NXT Star Ilja Dragunov signed with WWE in February 2019 after building a strong reputation on the European independent scene, including time with Progress Wrestling. He quickly established himself as one of the toughest competitors on NXT UK. His intense style and willingness to push physical limits helped him capture the NXT UK Championship.

A leg injury sidelined him near the end of his NXT UK run. He returned to the brand in September 2022 and later moved to the U.S.-based NXT roster. There he faced top names including Bron Breakker, JD McDonagh, Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes in high-profile matches. While he came close to gold several times, the breakthrough finally arrived in September 2023.

Dragunov defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT Championship, becoming the first wrestler to hold both the NXT and NXT UK titles. His championship run ended in April 2024 when he dropped the belt to Trick Williams. Shortly after, WWE promoted him to the Raw brand following WrestleMania 40.

Main roster success and injury setback Momentum on the main roster was interrupted by a torn ACL that kept Dragunov out of action for roughly a year. When he returned in 2025, WWE immediately placed him in the United States Championship picture. He answered an open challenge and defeated Sami Zayn in October 2025 to capture the title.

Dragunov successfully defended the United States Championship against several challengers before losing the belt to Carmelo Hayes. The Russian-born star, known for his stiff strikes and relentless pace, continued to earn praise for his in-ring work even when not featured heavily in storylines.

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Sudden exit after quiet months After the title loss and limited television appearances in early 2026, Dragunov vanished from WWE programming following the April Battle Royal. Reports indicate he remained healthy and continued training during the absence. His contract simply reached its end, and the company chose not to renew it, or he elected not to re-sign.