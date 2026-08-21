Ilja Dragunov leaves WWE after contract expires following four-month absence

Ilja Dragunov has departed WWE after the hard-hitting star’s contract expired. The company moved his profile to the alumni section on Thursday, signalling the end of his nearly seven-year run with the promotion. The 32-year-old former United States Champion, NXT Champion, and NXT UK Champion had been absent from television for four months.

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Dragunov last appeared during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown before WrestleMania 42. He had also competed in the Royal Rumble earlier in 2026. No official statement has come from the wrestler or WWE beyond the roster change.

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From European standout to NXT Star Ilja Dragunov signed with WWE in February 2019 after building a strong reputation on the European independent scene, including time with Progress Wrestling. He quickly established himself as one of the toughest competitors on NXT UK. His intense style and willingness to push physical limits helped him capture the NXT UK Championship.

A leg injury sidelined him near the end of his NXT UK run. He returned to the brand in September 2022 and later moved to the U.S.-based NXT roster. There he faced top names including Bron Breakker, JD McDonagh, Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes in high-profile matches. While he came close to gold several times, the breakthrough finally arrived in September 2023.

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Dragunov defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT Championship, becoming the first wrestler to hold both the NXT and NXT UK titles. His championship run ended in April 2024 when he dropped the belt to Trick Williams. Shortly after, WWE promoted him to the Raw brand following WrestleMania 40.

Main roster success and injury setback Momentum on the main roster was interrupted by a torn ACL that kept Dragunov out of action for roughly a year. When he returned in 2025, WWE immediately placed him in the United States Championship picture. He answered an open challenge and defeated Sami Zayn in October 2025 to capture the title.

Dragunov successfully defended the United States Championship against several challengers before losing the belt to Carmelo Hayes. The Russian-born star, known for his stiff strikes and relentless pace, continued to earn praise for his in-ring work even when not featured heavily in storylines.

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Sudden exit after quiet months After the title loss and limited television appearances in early 2026, Dragunov vanished from WWE programming following the April Battle Royal. Reports indicate he remained healthy and continued training during the absence. His contract simply reached its end, and the company chose not to renew it, or he elected not to re-sign.

At 32, Dragunov is widely regarded as one of the best pure wrestlers in the industry. His ability to deliver intense, physical matches made him a favoUrite among fans who value strong in-ring performances. The departure adds another high-profile name to the free-agent market in 2026.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.