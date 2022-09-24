‘I’m happy, not sad': Roger Federer breaks down into tears on farewell | Watch

Tennis legend Roger Federer wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles partnering long-time rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup.
Tennis legend Roger Federer, who played the last match of his career on Friday night at the 2022 Laver Cup at the 02 Arena in London, could not hold back his tears during his emotional farewell speech. He was hugged by his teammates immediately after the loss and before he was called upon his speak a few words on the last match.
He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles partnering long-time rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup. Federer and Nadal playing for Team Europe, went down 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 9-11 against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.
Federer said he had been on “amazing journey". "It's been a wonderful day," the Swiss star added, playing for the first time since Wimbledon 2021 because of a knee injury.
"I told the guys I'm happy, not sad. It feels great to be here. I enjoyed tying my shoelaces one more, everything was the last time", he said.
Federer took the mic from former tennis star Jim Courier, who also hugged him and congratulated him on his journey, the 20-time Grand Slam champion expressed gratitude to his teammates, especially Nadal, for being on his side at this moment in his career.
“Having you guys been here, fans, family, friends, I never felt much stress. I am happy that I made it through. Of course, playing with Rafa in the same team, it been wonderful guys. All the legends--Rocket [Rod Laver], Stefan Edberg - thank you," the legendary Tennis player said.
Having paid tribute to his wife and parents for their support, Federer added: "It does feel like a celebration...It's been an amazing journey.
Federer announced last week that the three-day team event, which was founded by his management company, would be his final event before retirement, then made clear the doubles outing would be his last match.
This goodbye follows that of Serena Williams, the owner of 23 major singles championships, at the US Open three weeks ago after a third-round loss. It leaves questions about the future of a game he and she dominated, and transcended, for decades.
