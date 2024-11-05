Imane Khelif declared male: What did the Algerian Olympian’s medical report reveal? Born with testicles, no uterus, more

A medical report has reignited controversy over boxer Imane Khelif's gender after claiming she was born with male characteristics, including testicles and a micro-penis. The report suggests a genetic condition and recommends surgical correction and hormone therapy.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 12:13 PM IST
Algerian boxer and gold medallist at the 2024 Paris Olympics Imane Khelif faced intense scrutiny for her biological sex and gender identity
Algerian boxer and gold medallist at the 2024 Paris Olympics Imane Khelif faced intense scrutiny for her biological sex and gender identity(Oli London@ X)

A medical report has revived the controversy around boxer Imane Khelif's gender. The Algerian sportsperson clinched gold in women's boxing at the Paris Olympics 2024 amid accusations of being male since birth.

French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia reportedly shared Khelif's medical report, drafted in June 2023 by expert endocrinologists Soumaya Fedala and Jacques Young.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Top 10 quotes from the Summer Games

What did Imane Khelif's medical report reveal?

The fresh media report claims that Khelif was born with “testicles” and a “micro-penis.” The report came months after Khelif clinched a gold medal in women's boxing at the Paris Olympics, which was held in July-August of this year.

According to Djaffar Ait Aoudia's report published in Lecorrespondant, the medical report of the Algerian boxer indicated “an absence of a uterus,” the presence of “gonads in the inguinal canals” (testicles in her abdomen), “a blind vagina” and a micro-penis in the form of “clitoral hypertrophy.”

Also Read | Five Olympians mired in controversy amid Paris Games 2024

The report was drafted in collaboration between the Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital in Paris, France, and the Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers, Algeria. It also suggested that Imane Khelif was affected by 5-alpha deficiency.

What is 5-alpha deficiency?

The deficiency, which mainly affects males, impacts humans at the time of birth and influences the normal growth of a child's sexual organs. Due to the deficiency, male babies are incorrectly assigned female due to the presence of deformed genitalia.

The medical report also suggested that Imane Khelif might have been born to “parents who were perhaps blood relatives” and also recommended “surgical correction and hormone therapy.” 

Controversy around Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's gender

Imane Khelif faced intense scrutiny during the Paris Olympics boxing competition for her biological sex and gender identity. Many even claimed that Khelif is transgender. In 2023, Imane Khelif was disqualified from the World Boxing Championships after allegedly failing an eligibility test.

The debate garnered attention when Khelif's opponents, Italy’s Angela Carini, surrendered in the first round of their fight, saying she had “never felt a punch like this.” The controversy grew when celebrities like Elon Musk and JK Rowling posted on their social media accounts about Khelif being a man.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 12:13 PM IST
Business NewsSportsSports NewsImane Khelif declared male: What did the Algerian Olympian’s medical report reveal? Born with testicles, no uterus, more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.20
    12:25 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    3.25 (2.21%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.65
    12:24 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -5.4 (-1.9%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    251.80
    12:24 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.38%)

    Tata Motors share price

    827.00
    12:25 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.9 (0.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,335.30
    12:06 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    15.65 (1.19%)
    More from 52 Week High

    PB Fintech share price

    1,611.00
    12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -101.75 (-5.94%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,691.90
    12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -104.85 (-5.84%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,121.90
    12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -238.2 (-5.46%)

    ABB India share price

    7,005.35
    12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -357 (-4.85%)
    More from Top Losers

    Eid Parry India share price

    812.15
    12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    29.75 (3.8%)

    Redington India share price

    196.10
    12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    7.1 (3.76%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,322.20
    12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    45.5 (3.56%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    152.45
    12:09 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.05 (3.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.