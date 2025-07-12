Improved All Blacks beat France 43-17 in the 2nd test to seal a series win

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Ardie Savea scored a try and led the All Blacks superbly Saturday to a 43-17 win over France in the second test and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-test series.

Savea took over the captaincy from the injured Scott Barrett and under his leadership the All Blacks produced a more intense and physical performance than in the first test in which they scraped home 31-27.

The All Blacks dominated through their forwards against a French team that had 10 changes to its starting lineup from the first test and still lacked most of its Six Nations stars.

“This week we talked about our defense and we wanted to bring fire in that area and we did that in most parts of the game,” Savea said. “I proud of our boys for just sticking with it and doing a good job tonight.”

With greater control of possession, New Zealand was able to set a higher tempo than in the first test and play more often in the French half. With quick ball and an ability to dominate the collision area and offload in tackles, New Zealand scored six tries on two.

Four of those tries came in the first half and only two in the second in which the All Blacks were less clinical.

The All Blacks were dangerous around the fringes of breakdowns through Savea and Cam Roigard and unstoppable when they got the ball wide to fullback Will Jordan and winger Rieko Ioane who scored tries.

The credit belonged mostly to the forwards who fully atoned for a submissive first test performance.

After a penalty to Beauden Barrett, Roigard scored the first try of the match in the 14th minute when he linked with Savea who broke on the blindside.

Savea scored in the 23rd minute, pivoting away a lineout drive to touch down while New Zealand was reduced to 14 men with Beauden Barrett in the sin-bin.

Hooker Codie Taylor scored from another lineout drive in the 23rd minute, then backrower Tupou Vaa'i ended the first half with a try from a superb handling movement which involved Savea, Ioane and center Billy Proctor.

France made five changes at the start of the second half and produced better rugby and their first try in the 47th minute through fullback Leo Barre.

The All Blacks responded with tries to Jordan in the 54th minute and Ioane in the 62nd, again from slick handling.

France had the last say when they scored in the 77th minute through Ireland-born lock Joshua Brennan. But New Zealand regained the Dave Gallagher Trophy for the first time in seven years.

The third test will be played at Hamilton next weekend.