'In love with way he plays': Viv Richards lauds Virat Kohli ahead of Australia tour

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): West Indies legendary batter Vivian Richards revealed that India's newly crowned ODI captain, Shubman Gill, is his "favourite" while he remains in love with the way batting wizard Virat Kohli plays.

Advertisement

Gill has been handed over the ODI captaincy as the Indian management moved on from Rohit Sharma. He is India's Test team captain also.

The 26-year-old's first assignment will begin with a three-match ODI series in Australia, starting on October 19, which will see the return of mainstays Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the first time since the Champions Trophy final in June.

The focus will be on how Gill fares as a leader in Australia and the headlines will also be about the form that Rohit and Virat exude. After bidding adieu to T20Is last year, Rohit and Virat announced their retirement from Tests before the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which prompted the selectors to pass the baton to Gill.

Advertisement

Richards refrained from commenting on the possibility of Rohit and Virat's presence in the 2027 World Cup but didn't shy away from expressing his admiration for Gill and Virat.

"That's not my decision. I think that decision lies with the folks who picked the team. But what I can tell you is that I like Gill. I think he's a magnificent player, as you all know. I'm super in love with the way Virat Kohli plays. So I think that's about it," Richards told reporters.

While the tour of Australia is a week away, Gill is focused on India's ongoing home Test series against the West Indies. India raced to a 1-0 lead after crafting an emphatic win by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad. The Caribbean side was outplayed across all facets of the game, but Richards hopes that this time the Men in Maroon will put up a fight.

Advertisement