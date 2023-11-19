IND vs AUS World Cup Final: ‘Havan, prayers, chanting at temples', Best wishes pour in for Team India | Watch videos
India and Australia face off in the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final, with India hoping for their fourth consecutive final appearance.
Thousands of sleepless flag-waving fans sporting blue India jerseys and holding cricket players' placards clogged at religious places across the country to pray for Team India's victory, too excited to sleep as excitement built ahead of the World Cup final.
Special prayers were offered at Scindia Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi for India's victory in the ICC World Cup final match against Australia.
In Tamil Nadu, special prayers were offered at Madurai Ganesha temple for India's victory in the ICC World Cup final match against Australia.
In Madhya Pradesh, Bhasma Aarti performed in Ujjain Mahakal temple for India's victory in the ICC World Cup final match against Australia.
“...Today, we have offered prayers for the World Cup final match against Australia. We want India to become a Vishwaguru in every field, including the field of sports. We hope that India wins the final match today…," said a priest at Mahakal Temple.
In Mumbai, members of Shivadnya Pratishthan play traditional Maharashtrian Dhol in Nagpur to cheer up team India for the ICC Cricket World Cup.