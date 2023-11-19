Thousands of sleepless flag-waving fans sporting blue India jerseys and holding cricket players' placards clogged at religious places across the country to pray for Team India's victory, too excited to sleep as excitement built ahead of the World Cup final.

India will take on Australia in the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final today. The Host nation will feature in the event’s final for the fourth time in a row, starting with India themselves in 2011.

Led by Rohit Sharma’s belligerence and Virat Kohli’s assurance, the batting unit has clicked in all their games so far. Mohammed Shami’s excellence has led their bowling effort, which has seen the pacers and spinners thrive.

A record eighth-final appearance awaits Australia in the World Cup as the five-time champions take on India for the second time in a World Cup final. Their previous meeting happened two decades back, in the 2003 World Cup. Ricky Ponting’s side won the contest by a margin of 125 runs.

The Australia vs India final match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

World Cup Final today: Wishes pour in for Team India's victory

People performed special Aarti at Shree Siddhivinayak temple in Pune and cheered for team India's victory in the ICC World Cup final match against Australia.