Thousands of sleepless flag-waving fans sporting blue India jerseys and holding cricket players' placards clogged at religious places across the country to pray for Team India's victory, too excited to sleep as excitement built ahead of the World Cup final.

India will take on Australia in the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final today. The Host nation will feature in the event’s final for the fourth time in a row, starting with India themselves in 2011.

Led by Rohit Sharma's belligerence and Virat Kohli's assurance, the batting unit has clicked in all their games so far. Mohammed Shami's excellence has led their bowling effort, which has seen the pacers and spinners thrive.

A record eighth-final appearance awaits Australia in the World Cup as the five-time champions take on India for the second time in a World Cup final. Their previous meeting happened two decades back, in the 2003 World Cup. Ricky Ponting’s side won the contest by a margin of 125 runs.

World Cup Final today: Wishes pour in for Team India's victory People performed special Aarti at Shree Siddhivinayak temple in Pune and cheered for team India's victory in the ICC World Cup final match against Australia.

Special prayers were offered at Scindia Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi for India's victory in the ICC World Cup final match against Australia.

In Tamil Nadu, special prayers were offered at Madurai Ganesha temple for India's victory in the ICC World Cup final match against Australia.

In Madhya Pradesh, Bhasma Aarti performed in Ujjain Mahakal temple for India's victory in the ICC World Cup final match against Australia.

“...Today, we have offered prayers for the World Cup final match against Australia. We want India to become a Vishwaguru in every field, including the field of sports. We hope that India wins the final match today…," said a priest at Mahakal Temple.

In Mumbai, members of Shivadnya Pratishthan play traditional Maharashtrian Dhol in Nagpur to cheer up team India for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

In Uttar Pradesh, prayers were offered in Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's village in Amroha for team India's victory in the ICC World Cup final match against Australia.

Fans offered prayers in Shri Hanuman Garhi temple for the victory of team India in the ICC World Cup final against Australia.

People visited Sabarimala temple to offer prayers for the victory of India in the ICC World Cup final against Australia.

The India squad includes Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc are there in Australia.

