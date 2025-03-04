India players are wearing black armbands in their Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday in the honour of the late Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away on Monday. One of the finest left-arm spinners the country has ever produced, Padmakar Shivalkar passed away at the age of 84.

Despite playing for Mumbai for 20 years, Padmakar Shivalkar was unfortunate to not making it to the Indian national team. Interestingly, he belonged to the same era as fellow left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, who was one of the pillars for the national team during his time.

The BCCI in a post on X stated, “In honour of the late Shri Padmakar Shivalkar, Team India is wearing black armbands today.” Padmakar Shivalkar was conferred with the prestigious CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI.

Padmakar Shivalkar started his first class career for Mumbai in 1961-62 season at the age of 21 years. He played for Mumbai till the age of 47 before hanging up his boots in 1987-88. In 124 first-class matches, Padmakar Shivalkar picked up 589 wickets, which includes 42 five-wicket hauls and 13 10-wicket hauls.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma vs Toss: Social Media bursts into laughter

His best figures came against Tamil Nadu in the final of 19720-73 Ranji Trophy when he took 8/16 and 5/18. India have been a dominant side in the Champions Trophy 2025 with three wins so far in the tournament. On the other hand, Australia won just one game against England while their games against Afghanistan and South Africa was washed out.

Earlier, Australia made two changes from their previous match playing XI, bringing in Cooper Connolly for injured Matthews Short and Tanveer Sangha for Spencer Johnson. India fielded the same playing XI of their previous match.

India vs Australia playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.