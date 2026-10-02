IND vs CHN Live Score, Asian Games 2026 women's hockey final: Lalremsiami’s early strike keep India ahead of China

IND vs CHN Live Score, Asian Games 2026 women's hockey final: India's women's hockey team will chase a first Asian Games gold in 44 years as they take on China in the final on Friday. The women's hockey final was scheduled for a 3:30 PM IST start, but was delayed by an hour. The winner of the match will secure a direct qualification quota for the LA 2028 Olympics.

India, which missed the Paris 2024 Olympics after failing to qualify, will be aiming to end a 44-year wait for the Asian Games women's hockey gold. The last time India stood atop the podium in the event was at the 1982 Asian Games. China, meanwhile, will provide a stern challenge after winning the Asian Games 2023 title and taking silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

India vs China starting lineups

China: Yang Liu, Zhang Ying, Zhong Jiaqi, Dan Wen, Li Hong, Ou Zixia (c), Zou Meirong, Fan Yunxia, Chen Yang, Liu Ping, Tan Jinzhuang

India: Ishika Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Bichu Devi (gk), Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika