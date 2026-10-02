IND vs CHN Live Score, Asian Games 2026 women's hockey final: Lalremsiami’s early strike keep India ahead of China

IND vs CHN Live Score, Asian Games 2026 women's hockey final: India's women's hockey team will chase a first Asian Games gold in 44 years as they take on China in the final on Friday. The women's hockey final was scheduled for a 3:30 PM IST start, but was delayed by an hour. The winner of the match will secure a direct qualification quota for the LA 2028 Olympics.
India, which missed the Paris 2024 Olympics after failing to qualify, will be aiming to end a 44-year wait for the Asian Games women's hockey gold. The last time India stood atop the podium in the event was at the 1982 Asian Games. China, meanwhile, will provide a stern challenge after winning the Asian Games 2023 title and taking silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
China: Yang Liu, Zhang Ying, Zhong Jiaqi, Dan Wen, Li Hong, Ou Zixia (c), Zou Meirong, Fan Yunxia, Chen Yang, Liu Ping, Tan Jinzhuang
India: Ishika Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Bichu Devi (gk), Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika
The first half ends with India ahead through Lalremsiami. Sjoerd Marijne’s side have also looked compact at the back, but a single-goal cushion is still a thin margin against China.
India 1-0 China | Half-time
Dan Wen is shown the green card and has to watch the rest of this quarter from the bench. China are down to 10 with India still holding the lead.
India 1-0 China | Q2, 28'
China force another scare on India’s goal. Savita Punia cannot keep the ball out, but Shilpi Dabas takes it off the line and carries it clear. The lead stays with India.
India 1-0 China | Q2, 24'
Zhang Ying takes the penalty stroke looking to level, but Savita Punia dives low to her left and keeps it out. India stay ahead.
India 1-0 China | Q2, 22'
China are awarded a stroke and have a chance to level the gold-medal match. India still lead 1-0 as the set piece comes up.
India 1-0 China | Q2, 22'
Bichu Devi is on the bench, and Savita Punia is between the sticks for India. Savita Punia makes a block as India hold their lead.
India 1-0 China | Q2, 22'
China go for a direct drag-flick from their first penalty corner, but Navneet Kaur blocks the shot with a goal-line clearance. India keep the lead intact.
India 1-0 China | Q2, 19'
China win their first penalty corner of the gold-medal match. India still lead as the set piece comes up.
India 1-0 China | Q2, 19'
India begin Q2 brightly. Most of their moves come down the right flank, with the ball played into the circle or toward the edge of the D. The lead stays with India.
India 1-0 China | Q2, 18'
The second quarter is under way at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium. India still lead through Lalremsiami’s tomahawk from Sakshi Rana’s pass, and Salima Tete’s side will look to stay composed while China try to find a way back into the gold-medal match.
The hooter ends the opening quarter with India ahead. Lalremsiami’s strike is the difference so far. India look settled at the back, move the ball cleanly, and work chances from there. China have not found much rhythm in attack through the first 15 minutes.
India 1-0 China | End of Q1
Sakshi Rana finds Lalremsiami with the pass. Lalremsiami turns onto it and unleashes a tomahawk that beats the Chinese goalkeeper and nestles into the corner. India lead the gold-medal match.
India 1-0 China | Q1, 10'
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs China in women's hockey final at Asian Games 2026.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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