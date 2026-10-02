IND vs CHN Live Score, Asian Games 2026 women's hockey final: Lalremsiami’s early strike keep India ahead of China

IND vs CHN Live Score, Asian Games 2026 women's hockey final: India's women's hockey team will chase a first Asian Games gold in 44 years as they take on China in the final on Friday. The women's hockey final was scheduled for a 3:30 PM IST start, but was delayed by an hour. The winner of the match will secure a direct qualification quota for the LA 2028 Olympics.
India, which missed the Paris 2024 Olympics after failing to qualify, will be aiming to end a 44-year wait for the Asian Games women's hockey gold. The last time India stood atop the podium in the event was at the 1982 Asian Games. China, meanwhile, will provide a stern challenge after winning the Asian Games 2023 title and taking silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
China: Yang Liu, Zhang Ying, Zhong Jiaqi, Dan Wen, Li Hong, Ou Zixia (c), Zou Meirong, Fan Yunxia, Chen Yang, Liu Ping, Tan Jinzhuang
India: Ishika Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Bichu Devi (gk), Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika
Yu Anhui drives in from the right and meets Sushila Chanu standing firm. The Chinese forward bumps into her, a stick flies, and the foul goes China’s way.
India 1-0 China | Q4, 53'
The score is still 1-0 to India. Time is ticking toward a first Asian Games women’s hockey gold since 1982, yet China keep forcing entries into India’s D and testing the defence.
India 1-0 China | Q4, 51'
India force an entry into the D. The Chinese goalkeeper comes off her line to kick the ball clear, but Indian shirts keep the move alive. Nothing comes of it, and the lead stays with India.
India 1-0 China | Q4, 49'
The last 15 minutes of the gold-medal match begin. India can keep sitting deep and protect the lead, or push higher and risk leaving the goal exposed. The next quarter will settle which path they take.
India 1-0 China | Q4 underway
China keep India under pressure through the third period. India hold firm at the back but offer little going forward, and the hooter goes with Lalremsiami’s strike still separating the sides.
India 1-0 China | End of Q3
Chen Yi bursts in from the left, beats her marker with a feint, and slaps the ball across the face of goal. Nobody is at the far post to turn it in, and India stay ahead.
India 1-0 China | Q3, 42'
China still dominate possession, but India’s defence keeps the fort intact deep in their own half. Going forward, little is reaching the attack.
India 1-0 China | Q3, 40'
In the first half India still pushed the ball forward. With Salima Tete off, those forays are drying up. India sit deep in their own half and work to protect the lead.
India 1-0 China | Q3, 35'
Play is held up as blood is spotted on the turf. The maintenance crew come on to clear it before the gold-medal match can restart.
India 1-0 China | Q3, 33'
Salima Tete walks off with a physio and looks set to sit out for a spell. India will need to stay composed in midfield without their captain for now.
India 1-0 China | Q3, 33'
Navneet Kaur makes another goal-line clearance, but the ball hits her body. The on-field umpire points to a penalty stroke, India review at once, and the call is changed to a penalty corner for China.
India 1-0 China | Q3, 33'
China win a penalty corner in the third quarter. The first rusher blocks the initial effort, and China are awarded another PC straight away.
India 1-0 China | Q3, 33'
The second half is live at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium. India still lead through Lalremsiami’s first-quarter tomahawk, and China restart with possession as both sides chase gold and an LA 2028 Olympic berth.
India 1-0 China | Q3 underway
The first half ends with India ahead through Lalremsiami. Sjoerd Marijne’s side have also looked compact at the back, but a single-goal cushion is still a thin margin against China.
India 1-0 China | Half-time
Dan Wen is shown the green card and has to watch the rest of this quarter from the bench. China are down to 10 with India still holding the lead.
India 1-0 China | Q2, 28'
China force another scare on India’s goal. Savita Punia cannot keep the ball out, but Shilpi Dabas takes it off the line and carries it clear. The lead stays with India.
India 1-0 China | Q2, 24'
Zhang Ying takes the penalty stroke looking to level, but Savita Punia dives low to her left and keeps it out. India stay ahead.
India 1-0 China | Q2, 22'
China are awarded a stroke and have a chance to level the gold-medal match. India still lead 1-0 as the set piece comes up.
India 1-0 China | Q2, 22'
Bichu Devi is on the bench, and Savita Punia is between the sticks for India. Savita Punia makes a block as India hold their lead.
India 1-0 China | Q2, 22'
China go for a direct drag-flick from their first penalty corner, but Navneet Kaur blocks the shot with a goal-line clearance. India keep the lead intact.
India 1-0 China | Q2, 19'