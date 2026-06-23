IND vs PAK: India, Pakistan hockey players keep off-field issues aside, shake hands before 1st-ever FIH Pro League meet

The Indian and Pakistan hockey players kept their off-field diplomatic issues aside as they shook hands before a first-ever FIH Pro League meeting in London on Tuesday. The Indian cricket teams' no-handshake policy against Pakistan in recent times has grabbed much of the limelight, the recent of which came in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in the United Kingdom.

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Unlike their cricketing brothers and sisters, the Indian men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh shook hands just after the National Anthems were down at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. Notably, this is the first time India and Pakistan are facing each other in a FIH Pro League encounter. Pakistan are also making debut in the tournament.

The no-handshake policy was initially adopted by former Indian men's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav during the 2025 Asia Cup, in solidarity with Operation Sindoor and as a protest against the Pahalgam attack. Since then, no Indian cricket team - men or women - have shook hands against Pakistan.

Hockey India follows FIH, Olympic Charter Earlier, the Indian team shared high-fives against Pakistan during their Sultan of Johor Cup in 2025. Then Hockey India (HI) secretary Bhola Nath Singh said that the sport's governing body in the country follow the Olympic Charter and the guidelines issued by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). He had also said that HI never issued any instruction to its players.

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“We are not governed by cricket. Whatever the cricketers did, it was their choice. We follow the Olympic Charter and what FIH says. There are no such instructions to avoid handshakes or high-fives from HI,” Bholanath told TOI.

“In future meetings with Pakistan, HI will not give any directions to its players. We will play and look to win,” he added.

India vs Pakistan starting line-ups Pakistan: Muhammad Abdullah, Moin Shakeel, Waheed Ashraf Rana, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Ahmad Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Muhammad Hammadudin, Abu Mahmood (c), Ali Raza (gk), Abdul Manan.

India: Suraj Karkera (goalkeeper), Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Jarmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Rajinder Singh

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in