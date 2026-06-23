IND vs PAK: India, Pakistan hockey players keep off-field issues aside, shake hands before 1st-ever FIH Pro League meet

The Indian and Pakistan hockey players kept their off-field diplomatic issues aside as they shook hands before a first-ever FIH Pro League meeting in London on Tuesday. The Indian cricket teams' no-handshake policy against Pakistan in recent times has grabbed much of the limelight, the recent of which came in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in the United Kingdom.
Unlike their cricketing brothers and sisters, the Indian men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh shook hands just after the National Anthems were down at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. Notably, this is the first time India and Pakistan are facing each other in a FIH Pro League encounter. Pakistan are also making debut in the tournament.
The no-handshake policy was initially adopted by former Indian men's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav during the 2025 Asia Cup, in solidarity with Operation Sindoor and as a protest against the Pahalgam attack. Since then, no Indian cricket team - men or women - have shook hands against Pakistan.
Earlier, the Indian team shared high-fives against Pakistan during their Sultan of Johor Cup in 2025. Then Hockey India (HI) secretary Bhola Nath Singh said that the sport's governing body in the country follow the Olympic Charter and the guidelines issued by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). He had also said that HI never issued any instruction to its players.
“We are not governed by cricket. Whatever the cricketers did, it was their choice. We follow the Olympic Charter and what FIH says. There are no such instructions to avoid handshakes or high-fives from HI,” Bholanath told TOI.
“In future meetings with Pakistan, HI will not give any directions to its players. We will play and look to win,” he added.
Pakistan: Muhammad Abdullah, Moin Shakeel, Waheed Ashraf Rana, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Ahmad Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Muhammad Hammadudin, Abu Mahmood (c), Ali Raza (gk), Abdul Manan.
India: Suraj Karkera (goalkeeper), Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Jarmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Rajinder Singh