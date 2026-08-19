IND vs PAK: India, Pakistan players keep off-field issues behind; exchange greetings at hockey World Cup in Amstelveen

India and Pakistan have kept their off-field issues behind as the players shook hands unlike in cricket after the arch-rivals face at the hockey World Cup stage after a huge gap of 16 years. In the past one year, the Indian cricket teams have been on a no-handshake policy against Pakistan, in a protest against Pahalgam attack and in solidarity with Operation Sindoor.

However, nothing of such policied have been put in place as far as hockey is concerned. After the National Anthems were finished at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, the Indian men's team, led by Harmanpreet Singh exchanged greetings with their counterparts.

This is not the first time India and Pakistan players shook hands in hockey post the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. Earlier, the players of both countries shook hands during the recent FIH Pro League and also during the Sultan of Johor Cup.

What's at stake for India and Pakistan? It's a must-win encounter for both Pakistan and India in Pool D. With an all-win record in the pool, England have already assured themselves a spot in the second round. India, with a win and a loss, are placed second in the group standings, followed by Pakistan, who managed a draw in their two games.

Wales, who were hammered 2-8 by England on Wednesday, are out of semifinal contention. For India, either a win or a draw will be enough for them to secure a top two finish and advance into the second round. Meanwhile, Pakistan need a win to enter the second round.

Unlike the previous editions, the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 has welcomed a new format this time, eliminating the tradition quarterfinal knockout stage with second round. According to the new format, the top two teams from each of the four pools in the first stage will move into the second round and will be divided into two Pools - E and F.

In Pools E and F, the teams will not play the opponents they have already faced in the first round and the points will be carried forward. To make it easier, if both England and India make it to the second round, the Three Lions' three points against Harmanpreet's men will be carried forward in the second round. India's only World Cup win came in 1975.