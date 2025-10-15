IND vs PAK: Pakistani fans react as players exchange smiles, handshakes at Sultan of Johor Cup, ‘True sportsmanship’

India’s junior men’s hockey players exchanged smiles and handshakes with their Pakistan counterparts at the Sultan of Johor Cup on October 14. Photos and videos of the U-21 players greeting each other have gone viral. The young men from both sides of the border are seen sharing friendly high-fives.

This gesture stands in contrast to the recent “no-handshake” controversy involving the senior men’s and women’s cricket teams of both India and Pakistan.

Ahead of the match, PTI reported that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had asked its players to avoid “any emotional tussles or signs during the game”.

“The players have been told that if the Indian players don’t shake hands before or after the match, just ignore the gesture and move on," PTI quoted a PHF source as saying.

India and Pakistan faced each other three times in the Asia Cup. However, the players did not shake hands after any of the matches. The same was seen during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 game in Sri Lanka.

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, refused to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi. It led to a diplomatic controversy.

The gesture from the Indian seniors came as a response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April. Following the assault that killed 26 civilians, India’s Operation Sindoor destroyed terror camps in Pakistan.

After the trophy controversy, Pakistan filed an official protest with the ICC. Naqvi, who is also the PCB chief and Pakistan’s interior minister, walked away with the trophy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called India’s victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final “Operation Sindoor on the games field”.

“Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," PM Modi wrote.

Pakistani fans react What the juniors did at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia was completely different. Pakistani fans reacted to India's gesture.

“We appreciate the grace of the Indian team. This is how sports should be played,” wrote one of them.

“This is beautiful!” reacted another.

Another Pakistani user posted, “Indian Hockey Team showed what true sportsmanship looks like…Before PAK v IND at the Sultan of Johor Cup, the spirit of the game won hearts.”

“A moment of sportsmanship before the clash!” came from another.

Many Indian fans also reacted the gesture.

“A heartwarming moment at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia…A refreshing display of sportsmanship, just weeks after the cricket teams refused even basic pleasantries at the Asia Cup,” posted one Indian fan.

“Is “no handshake with PAK” policy limited to cricket only?” wondered another.