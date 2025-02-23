Rohit Sharma was seen struggling while fielding as the Indian captain is believed to have pulled his hamstring against Pakistan during their Group A clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. The incident first came to light when Rohit Sharma suddenly left the field leaving the captaincy duties to Shubman Gill.

He was absent from the field for nearly 10 overs before returning. It was at that time when the Indian captain was caught struggling to move freely on the field, and frequently held his leg.

On commentary, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik spotted Rohit Sharma's struggles in his hamstring while celebrating Babar Azam’s wicket. His on-field struggles once again came to fore when the 37-year-old was seen running slowly in the 39th over after Khushdil Shah reverse-swept Ravindra Jadeja.

Spotted at short square leg, Rohit Sharma chased the ball but had to give up due to his hamstring discomfort. The commentators also pointed out that Rohit Sharma was avoiding fielding at high-intensity positions.