IND vs SA: Shubman Gill still doubtful as BCCI recall Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya for five-match T20I series

Shubman Gill has been included in the T20I side against South Africa but is subject to clearance from the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The India vs South Africa T20I series starts on December 9 in Cuttack.

Koushik Paul
Updated3 Dec 2025, 06:12 PM IST
Shubman Gill is still recovering from neck a injury.
Shubman Gill is still recovering from neck a injury.

Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya made a return to the Indian T20I side as the BCCI announced a full-fledged side against South Africa for the five-match series starting on December 9. Meanwhile, doubts over Shubman Gill continued as the BCCI named the right-hander in the squad but mentioned that the 26-year-old subject to clearance from the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Shubman, who was recently elevated to the ODI and Test captaincy, suffered a neck spasm during the first Test in Kolkata. The injury looked non-serious initially but worsened later on that day, forcing the BCCI to admit him at a private hospital.

Although he was released a day after, Gill was eventually ruled out of the second Test and the ongoing three-match ODI series. He was later flown to Mumbai for further medical assessments.

As far as the Indian squad is concerned, Bumrah and Pandya, who were rested against Australia, were recalled against the Proteas. The only notable omission is Rinku Singh, who has been dropped. Suryakumar will continue to lead the side.

India's T20I Squad against South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC)*, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

Note: * Subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.

India vs South Africa T20I series 2025 schedule

DateTimeMatchVenue
December 97:00 PM1st T20ICuttack
December 117:00 PM2nd T20INew Chandigarh
December 147:00 PM3rd T20IDharamsala
December 177:00 PM4th T20ILucknow
December 197:00 PM5th T20IAhmedabad
