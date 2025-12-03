IND vs SA: Shubman Gill still doubtful as BCCI recall Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya for five-match T20I series

Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya made a return to the Indian T20I side as the BCCI announced a full-fledged side against South Africa for the five-match series starting on December 9. Meanwhile, doubts over Shubman Gill continued as the BCCI named the right-hander in the squad but mentioned that the 26-year-old subject to clearance from the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Shubman, who was recently elevated to the ODI and Test captaincy, suffered a neck spasm during the first Test in Kolkata. The injury looked non-serious initially but worsened later on that day, forcing the BCCI to admit him at a private hospital.

Although he was released a day after, Gill was eventually ruled out of the second Test and the ongoing three-match ODI series. He was later flown to Mumbai for further medical assessments.

As far as the Indian squad is concerned, Bumrah and Pandya, who were rested against Australia, were recalled against the Proteas. The only notable omission is Rinku Singh, who has been dropped. Suryakumar will continue to lead the side.

India's T20I Squad against South Africa Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC)*, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

Note: * Subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.

India vs South Africa T20I series 2025 schedule